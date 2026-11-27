The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) will look to remain perfect at home this season when they take on the Denver Broncos (8-2) in the 2026 NFL Black Friday game. Denver is coming off a 38-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday, while Pittsburgh dropped a 19-16 decision to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11. Pittsburgh is starting Mason Rudolph at quarterback after four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers was benched earlier in the week and then waived on Wednesday following critical comments about coach Mike McCarthy. Pittsburgh receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) has been activated from the IR and will play. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The latest Broncos vs. Steelers odds have Denver as a 4.5-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 37, down from opening at 40.5. Before making any Steelers vs. Broncos picks, be sure to see the Broncos vs. Steelers predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Broncos vs. Steelers. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Steelers vs. Broncos:

Broncos vs. Steelers spread Broncos -4.5 Broncos vs. Steelers over/under 37 points Broncos vs. Steelers money line Broncos -238, Steelers +206 Broncos vs. Steelers picks See picks at SportsLine Broncos vs. Steelers streaming Amazon Prime

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Top Steelers vs. Broncos predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Broncos vs. Steelers, the model is going Over 37 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in six of the last 10 head-to-head meetings, including two of the last three. The Over has also hit in each of the last four Denver games, and five of the last eight Pittsburgh contests. It is also 5-3 in Denver games when the line is less than 45.

Denver is led by quarterback Bo Nix, who is projected by the SportsLine model to throw for over 200 yards and one touchdown. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, will be led by quarterback Mason Rudolph. The model projects Rudolph to throw for nearly 200 yards and one score.

The model projects 40 combined points as the Over hits in 53% of simulations. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Broncos vs. Steelers picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Broncos vs. Steelers, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Broncos vs. Steelers spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.