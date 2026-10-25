The Arizona Cardinals will host the Denver Broncos in an NFL Week 7 matchup on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. The Broncos (4-2) have won four of their past five games and come in off a 17-14 overtime victory against the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. The Cardinals (2-4) were 12.5-point road underdogs against the Los Angeles Rams but came away with an 18-16 victory. Sunday's kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The Broncos are 4.5-point road favorites in the latest Broncos vs. Cardinals odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the Over/Under is 43.5. Target NFL predictions at Kalshi, where new users can get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

We'll break down the latest Broncos vs. Cardinals odds from DraftKings and deliver our best bets for the contest with help from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-48 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Broncos vs. Cardinals betting odds (via DraftKings)

Broncos vs. Cardinals money line: Broncos -230, Cardinals +190 Broncos vs. Cardinals Over/Under: 43.5 (Over -115, Under -105) Broncos vs. Cardinals spread: Broncos -4.5

Broncos vs. Cardinals betting preview

The Broncos have been having problems on offense, with quarterback Bo Nix struggling and not throwing the ball downfield as much as expected. Still, Denver's only losses have come against teams that remain unbeaten (49ers and Chiefs). Nix has 1,049 passing yards, averaging 174.8 per game, 5.6 per attempt and 9.2 per completion. He has thrown six TD passes and three interceptions. Denver is averaging the second-fewest yards (252.2) and seventh-fewest points (19.0) per game in the NFL. Nix hasn't been getting a ton of help, with running backs J.K. Dobbins (270 rushing yards) and RJ Harvey (244 total yards) part of a rushing attack that's averaging just 3.4 yards per carry. Jaylen Waddle is the top receiver at 228 yards, while Harvey is second at 163, and tight end Evan Engram is third at 134.

The Broncos defense is 10th in scoring, allowing 20.8 points per game, while the Cardinals offense scores 21 per contest, which ranks 24th. Denver still gets after the quarterback, as it is tied for third in the league with 18 sacks, with Zach Allen leading the way at 4.5 and Nik Bonitto with 3.5. The Broncos sacked Sam Darnold five times last week, had 17 QB hits and three takeaways, which is how they could win a game where they were outgained 353-168. Opponents are averaging fewer than 210 passing yards against them, 10th-fewest in the league. The run defense, on the other hand, is second-worst in the NFL, allowing 139.8 yards per game. Bet on NFL Week 7 games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

The Cardinals are 23rd overall on both offense and defense, putting up 307.3 total yards per game and allowing 350.5. They totaled 338 yards against a struggling Rams defense in Week 6, while the high-powered L.A. offense had 268. Arizona had allowed at least 31 points in losing four consecutive games but beat the Rams without scoring a touchdown. Jacoby Brissett threw for 218 yards, and the Cardinals repeatedly pressured Matthew Stafford, who was playing behind a depleted offensive line. Budda Baker and Josh Sweat each had a sack, and defenders threw Stafford off his game throughout the contest.

Brissett has thrown for 1,328 yards and nine touchdowns but also has six interceptions and has been sacked 12 times. The veteran has relied heavily on tight end Trey McBride, who shares the NFL lead in receptions (49) with Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Of course, JSN has nearly twice as many yards (717-361), but McBride has been a matchup problem and has scored three times. The Arizona offensive line also has had its problems, and the run game is averaging just 3.7 yards per carry. Leading rusher Jeremiyah Love (245 yards), the third overall pick in this year's draft, is questionable with an ankle injury. Other options include Bam Knight, who showed some explosiveness last week and has 112 yards (6.2 per attempt) on limited carries, and Tyler Allgeier, who has 157 yards (3.0 per carry).

The Broncos are 4-2 against the spread this year, including 3-0 ATS as a favorite, and five of their six games have gone Under the game total. The Cardinals have split the Over/Under, going Over in two of three non-division games, and are also 3-3 ATS. They have failed to cover the spread in both home games. Spend $5+ wagering on Broncos vs. Cardinals and NFL Week 7 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Broncos vs. Cardinals picks, prediction

Broncos -4.5

Denver's offense hasn't been good, but its defense has been strong, and the Cardinals are average or below on both sides of the ball. There also isn't much of a home-field advantage, as the Cards are 0-2 at home after winning just one of eight in Glendale last season. As SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein points out, they haven't won at home since last September. "The Broncos' offense has been dismal, but this should be a 'breakout' spot in which they score in the 20s," Hartstein says, as he got Denver at -4. Arizona is 2-9 ATS in its past 11 at home, and the SportsLine model has the Broncos covering the spread in 55% of its simulations. Its projected score has the Broncos winning by a touchdown. Wager on NFL Week 7 games, including Broncos-Cardinals, with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets: