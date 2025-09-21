Two AFC West rivals meet up in Week 3 when the undefeated Los Angeles Chargers welcome the 1-1 Denver Broncos to town, and with so many big names in this one, there are a ton of anytime touchdown scorer player props available. Los Angeles is off to a great start after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil in Week 1 before toppling the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football in Week 2. The Broncos, meanwhile, won a close one against Tennessee in Week 1 before losing late to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2.

Top Broncos-Chargers anytime touchdown player props:

Courtland Sutton anytime touchdown (+165, DraftKings)

It looked like Sutton was never going to replicate his second-year breakout from 2019 when he had over 1,000 yards as from 2020-23, the big receiver didn't put up lofty WR1-type numbers. Things changed in 2024, though, as Sutton established a connection with then-rookie Bo Nix, ending the year with 81 catches and over 1,000 yards along with eight touchdowns. Sutton scored one of those touchdowns against the Chargers last year, and he already found the end zone once this season. Sutton caught one pass for six yards last week, so look for Nix to pepper the big man with more looks this week in a key divisional matchup.

Keenan Allen anytime touchdown (+195, DraftKings)

Keenan Allen had a great run with Justin Herbert before spending 2024 in Chicago. It never quite clicked there for Allen or the Bears' offense, so he's back in L.A. in 2025 and has showcased his elite chemistry with Herbert through two games already. Allen began the year with seven catches for 68 yards and a score against the Chiefs, and he followed that up with five catches for 61 yards and another touchdown against the Raiders in Week 2. Herbert is playing incredibly well so far, and he's clearly looking Allen's way early and often, especially near the end zone. Quentin Johnston has caught a lot of eyes for his breakout start to the year, but back the established veteran to make it three games in a row as an anytime touchdown scorer.