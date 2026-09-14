Two AFC West heavyweights face off on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season with the Denver Broncos visiting the Kansas City Chiefs. The quarterbacks are the focus of this game as Bo Nix and Patrick Mahomes are both back after suffering injuries late last season. Nix broke his ankle in the playoffs while Mahomes tore his ACL during the regular season. With Nix and Mahomes back, both these squads expect to compete for the postseason in a loaded conference. Are either quarterbacks in our best player prop bets for the contest? Get a $25 bonus after $25 in trades by claiming the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Monday's kickoff in Kansas City is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. SportsLine has you covered for NFL betting, whether you prefer spread betting, player props or parlay betting, through the roster of betting experts as well as the SportsLine Projection Model and AI props model. We've highlighted some of the model's best prop plays with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook below. Bet on NFL player props and more at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after spending $5+:

Broncos vs. Chiefs best player props

Bo Nix Under 224.5 passing yards (-111)

J.K. Dobbins Over 11.5 rushing attempts (-121)

Rashee Rice Over 5.5 receptions (+124)

Bo Nix Under 224.5 passing yards

This will be Nix's first full game after recovering from the ankle injury that cut his playoff run short. He hasn't exceeded this number at Arrowhead Stadium in the past (215 yards in 2024, 182 yards in 2025) and may still need some time to get back up to 100% capacity before he and Sean Payton open up the playbook. The SportsLine props model has Nix projected for 182 yards.

J.K. Dobbins Over 11.5 rushing attempts (-121)

This play correlates with the above prediction that Nix won't have a big night with his arm. It stands to reason that the Broncos may attack more on the ground, which would lead to a heavier workload for Dobbins. The Denver back exceeded this mark in nine of the 10 games he played last season. The SportsLine model has Dobbins projected for 15.7 carries.

Rashee Rice Over 5.5 receptions (+124)

Rice returns to the fold as Kansas City's top receiver. With Mahomes healthy enough to play but potentially still not 100%, it stands to reason that Andy Reid will want the ball out of his quarterback's hands as quickly as possible and we may not see as many of the trademark Mahomes scrambles as usual. Rice could be a big beneficiary. He played eight games last season and exceeded this mark in six of them. The SportsLine model has Rice projected for 6.6 receptions. Bet on NFL player props and more at DraftKings to get $200 in bonus bets: