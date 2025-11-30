Sunday Night Football in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season will feature two former Oregon quarterbacks with Denver Broncos second-year passer Bo Nix dueling with Washington Commanders backup Marcus Mariota. Jayden Daniels has not been cleared to play yet despite logging limited practices for the entire week, so Mariota will make his sixth start of the season on Sunday. The Broncos come into this contest looking to strengthen their grip on the AFC West while the Commanders try to get out of a funk and close the campaign with some momentum.

Here's a look at the best NFL player props for Nix and Mariota on Sunday Night Football, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. For a full game forecast for Broncos vs. Commanders and more NFL player prop recommendations, visit SportsLine.

Passing yards props

Bo Nix: 229.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Marcus Mariota: 189.5 (Over -111, Under -113)

Top pick: Bo Nix Over 229.5 passing yards (5 stars)

Nix's consensus line on this prop is 224.5, but the model is projecting him to smash that number at 269.4 yards. The Broncos quarterback has gone Over this particular line in five of his last eight games and is coming off a 295-yard performance against the Chiefs.

Passing attempts props

Bo Nix: 31.5 (Over -122, Under -105)

Marcus Mariota: 29.5 (Over +100, Under -128)

Top pick: Bo Nix Over 31.5 pass attempts (4.5 stars)

The model has Nix throwing the ball 37.5 times in Sunday's matchup, which is not surprising considering the Commanders have one of the worst pass defenses in the league. Nix has thrown the ball more than 31.5 times in six games this season. His consensus line is 32.5 attempts.

Passing touchdowns props

Bo Nix: 1.5 (Over -138, Under +109)

Marcus Mariota: 0.5 (Over -261, Under +200)

Top pick: Bo Nix Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (4.5 stars)

Nix has thrown two or more touchdown passes in just five games this season but three of those contests have happened in his last five contests. The Commanders rank 29th in passing yards allowed, so Nix should have a big game through the air. The model projects him at 2.2 passing scores on Sunday Night Football.