Two of the more underrated star receivers in the NFL in recent years face off on Sunday Night Football this week with Courtland Sutton leading the 9-2 Denver Broncos into our nation's capital for a battle with Terry McLaurin and the 3-8 Washington Commanders.

Sutton may be on his way to yet another 1,000-yard campaign as he has 45 catches for 649 yards on the year, while McLaurin is set to play in just his fifth game of the year thanks to a nagging quad injury. He also will be catching passes from Marcus Mariota this time out as Jayden Daniels remains sidelined with a left elbow injury.

When it comes to NFL player props for these star receivers on Sunday Night Football, which player is worth backing? The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has shared its top recommendations and picks for total receptions and receiving yards props for these two. All odds and lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Want more Broncos vs. Commanders betting analysis? Check out the SportsLine game forecast for Sunday Night Football, which includes player prop recommendations and expert best bets.

Receiving yards props

Courtland Sutton: 50.5 (Over -110, Under -114)

Terry McLaurin: 41.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Top pick: Courtland Sutton Over 50.5 receiving yards (5 stars)

Sutton has gone Under this line just four times this year, and the model is all-in on the big receiver having a big day against a lackluster Commanders defense that ranks 31st in yards, 29th in passing yards and 28th in points allowed. Sutton is projected to have 66.5 yards on Sunday.

Receptions props

Courtland Sutton: 3.5 (Over -140, Under +110)

Terry McLaurin: 3.5 (Over -102, Under -125)

Top pick: Courtland Sutton Over 3.5 receptions (4.5 stars)

The model thinks Sutton will clear his receptions prop line, too, as it pegs Denver's WR1 to gave 5.0 receptions against Washington's struggling secondary. Sutton has gone Over 3.5 receptions in seven of 10 games this season and as noted earlier, the Commanders have one of the league's worst pass defenses.