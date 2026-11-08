The Denver Broncos enter Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season as arguably the hottest team in the league, winning four in a row to move to the top of the AFC West standings. Two of those wins were over the defending-champion Seahawks and the Chiefs, who look like contenders again this season. Denver will try to keep its streak going when it visits the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Make NFL predictions at Kalshi, where new users can get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

We'll go over what sports fans and bettors will want to know for Broncos vs. Panthers with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, and make our best bet for the contest with help from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Broncos vs. Panthers betting odds (via DraftKings)

Broncos vs. Panthers money line: Broncos -155, Panthers +130 Broncos vs. Panthers Over/Under: 44.5 (Over -102, Under -118) Broncos vs. Panthers spread: Broncos -2.5

Broncos vs. Panthers betting preview

The passing game remains in flux for Denver with Bo Nix's inconsistencies showing, but the quarterback has been better about taking care of the ball. Nix hasn't thrown an interception in five straight games and Denver has won four of those contests. This defense is starting to get healthy again and while it is allowing 20.6 points per game, it is shutting down opponents in the air. With rookie Jonah Coleman starting to show signs of life, the Broncos could have a capable running back tandem of him and JK Dobbins ready to exploit a Carolina defense that entered Week 9 allowing 140.7 yards per game on the ground.

Carolina's struggles on defense were not a thing last year, but the team still needed some help to win the NFC South with a losing record. Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard and Tetairoa McMillan appeared to be taking a step offensively this season with a win over the Lions in primetime in Week 4, but the last two weeks have been bad. The Panthers managed just 13 points on the Bucs and needed a late score to get to 19 points against the Packers on Thursday. Denver's defense presents a challenge, and there's a possibility Young and Co. may not see the field much if the Broncos chew up clock against a bad Panthers run defense. Spend $5+ on Broncos vs. Panthers in NFL Week 9 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Broncos vs. Panthers picks, prediction

Broncos -2.5

The SportsLine model has the Broncos covering the spread in 63% of simulations, good for an 'A' grade. Denver's ability to maintain possession and run the ball benefits them tremendously in this game, given Carolina cannot stop the run. Young will need to make plays routinely against a Denver secondary that is healthy again. Even though the Panthers are at home, the Broncos are playing better right now and have the favorable matchup.