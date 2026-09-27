The NFL never disappoints, and Week 3 of the 2026 season appears to be no different. Just when we think we know everything, we know very little. Sunday Night Football will be a good test of how little we know, with the Broncos playing Jekyll and Hyde the first two weeks of the season and in the two different halves against the Jaguars last week. Bet on Sunday Night Football at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after they spend $5+:

The Rams pulled a similar move in Week 1 versus Week 2, and now they're favored on the road in prime time in a really tough place to play early in the year. They opened with a loss to the 49ers but bounced back by cruising past the Giants 28-6 on Monday night in Week 2. Los Angeles is a 1.5-point favorite, and the Over/Under for total points is 44.

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Best bets for Sunday Night Football

Broncos +2.5

I'm *the* Rams guy -- we joked about what the number would need to be in order for me to NOT take the Rams on our SportsLine picks show Wednesday. And I was on the Rams earlier in the week, but I'm pivoting now, with me thinking the altitude plus the Broncos defense and the high level of this Denver team meaning that the Broncos probably shouldn't be underdogs at home this early in the year.

Aaron Donald returned to the NFL last week and played a decent number of snaps, but it's going to be tough for him to ramp up at Mile High.

Sean Payton can coach around the weaknesses of his team, and while I expect the Rams to very much keep this competitive and for it to a be a low-scoring close game, my spidey sense says the Broncos find a way to win late, and if not, it's a field goal walk-off situation for either team, making these points extremely valuable.

Sunday Night Football player props

Jaylen Waddle 6+ receptions (+127, DraftKings)

You'll see the Over for Waddle's receptions above heavily juiced, but just know that we're playing his SIX reception number at +127 on DraftKings here. I like both, obviously, and think this is a good ladder spot for Waddle. In Week 1 he was non-existent, which is shocking given that the Broncos traded a first-round pick for him this offseason. Week 2 was very different and the Broncos reaped the benefits. I fully expect Davis Webb and Sean Payton to get Waddle heavily involved, especially since the Broncos running back depth chart is extremely depleted.

Kyren Williams over 12.5 receiving yards (-116, DraftKings)

Williams and Blake Corum are very much in a timeshare at running back at this point and I don't think that will change. It makes backing their rush props difficult. But it also means Williams receiving prop is way down. He's always good for several targets in the short-yardage area and 12.5 isn't that much to ask from the standout running back, especially when Denver's ability to bring pressure plus the likely absence of Puka Nacua meaning safety valves for Matthew Stafford will likely be a play-calling focus for McVay. Bet on NFL player props and more at BetMGM:

Sunday Night Football anytime touchdowns

Davante Adams (+115, DraftKings)

Davante went off in Week 2 after a slow Week 1, and while this matchup is much more difficult for the superstar wide receiver, he's getting a fantastic price here on an anytime touchdown. The Broncos and Patrick Surtain will make life difficult, and I definitely don't see him chasing 200 receiving yards. But at plus money with his usage and red-zone scoring ability? This is a no-brainer.

Bo Nix (+475, DraftKings)

This number has me giddy! Bo Nix is almost 5-1 to score a touchdown??? Yeah the Rams defense is great and yeah Nix hasn't been running like we'd prefer with eight rushes for eight total yards. But he's always a threat to run and against this defense I think he'll take off a few more times. And I actually foresee some red-zone dial ups to activate his legs in tough spots, making this number extremely tantalizing. His first-touchdown-scorer number of 18-1 is real nice as well.