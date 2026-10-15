Well, this is a fun Thursday night surprise: the Broncos host the Seahawks to kick off Week 6 on Thursday Night Football. Of course, it's not actually a surprise since the the schedule was released months ago, but it's shocking that both of these teams come in at 3-2 and looking up at an undefeated division rival. We've been on quite a roll with our prime-time picks, as we have surged onto SportsLine's NFL picks leaderboard. There's no better time than the best month of sports to activate a SportsLine membership, so go sign up now and make sure to turn on alerts. Get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades by claiming the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here:

Both teams have a monster comeback victory this season, with the Seahawks rallying to beat the Patriots in Week 1 and the Broncos storming back against the Rams in Week 3. The only bad loss between these teams came when the Seahawks laid an egg against the Commanders, also in Week 3. Otherwise, the only teams Seattle and Denver have lost to are the undefeated Chiefs and 49ers. In other words, the records aren't great and the offenses have been suspect at times, but these are big-time contenders set to stage a defensive battle on Thursday night. Wager on the NFL with the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Best bets for Thursday Night Football

Broncos +2.5

Monday's wild ending was a friendly reminder that football games last 60 minutes and nothing is locked until the clock runs out. Thursday night's game feels like it might come down to the last possession, as well. We have two quarterbacks who have been questionable in Sam Darnold and Bo Nix. And we've got two really dangerous defenses that can create a lot of havoc. I don't think we'll get a shootout, but I am tempted by the Over. It's such a low number and there are explosive playmakers on each side of the ball. Plus the potential for short fields with turnovers. Instead, I'm just going to back the home dog in prime time on a short week. It's a pretty easy formula, honestly. Sean Payton is taking some heat for ripping play-calling duties away from Davis Webb, and the Broncos weren't electric last week in their crazy comeback against the Chargers. Payton will have some stuff dialed up and on a short week at altitude, we're rolling with a Denver upset tonight.

Thursday Night Football player props

R.J. Harvey Over 19.5 receiving yards (-113, DraftKings)

Harvey was an absolute non-factor last week against the Chargers, which is really disappointing given that Payton took over play calling and the Broncos were trailing by double digits for stretches in that game. I don't think Payton can afford to ignore his second-year back on Thursday, though. Harvey said before the season that he's focused on explosive plays, and it's what he does best. No one on this offense is as capable of housing a big play, outside of maybe Marvin Mims, and using Harvey as a receiving threat for Nix to nullify the Seattle pass rush just makes too much sense. I'd be fine laddering this a bit if you're so inclined, and there are some juicy numbers out there.

A.J. Barner Over 23.5 receiving yards (-114, FanDuel)

The Broncos just haven't been great against tight ends this year, so we're gonna nibble on this low number with Barner serving as a very nice pressure-valve option for Sam Darnold in this spot. The worst tight end game so far this year against Denver was Brenton Strange for the Jaguars. Otherwise we've seen Travis Kelce and George Kittle go off and lesser names like Charlie Kolar and Tyler Higbee have really nice games against the Broncos. Barner isn't elite, but he's a sneaky-good option at the position and I'm banking on him getting open for two or three catches and cruising past a number that's creeped up a bit. Bet on NFL player props and more at BetMGM using the promo code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Thursday Night Football anytime touchdowns

Jaylen Waddle (+260, FanDuel)

Waddle's been seriously up and down this year for the Broncos after they spent a first-round pick to acquire him this offseason. My guess is, like with Harvey, Payton has a focused game plan for Waddle this week. When he's had big games, the Broncos offense has looked much more explosive and there's been heat on Payton for his usage all season long. I wouldn't be shocked if we got some jet sweep stuff down by the goal line with Waddle, but regardless he's a sneaky little fella who can get open in the red zone or rip off a long score. I like his receiving stuff as well.

Jaxson Smith-Njigba (+100, DraftKings)

We're not straying far off the board here, but honestly, why would we when JSN is checking in at even-money? He's third in the league in red-zone targets this year after posting top-tier RZ targets in his breakout 2025 campaign. He's arguably become the best wideout in football, Pat Surtain isn't playing and JSN has only failed to score in one game this year, the Week 4 matchup in which the Chargers staged a furious comeback and the Seahawks were in total control most of the game. Love this spot.