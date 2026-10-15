Well, isn't this a fun little Thursday night surprise: the Broncos are hosting the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 6. While it's not actually a surprise -- because the schedule is released months in advance -- it's pretty shocking that both of these teams come into the game at 3-2 and looking up in their division at an undefeated rival. We're on quite the roll with the prime-time picks right now, surging onto the SportsLine NFL leaderboard. There's no better time than the best month of sports to get a SportsLine membership, so sign up now and turn on alerts. Get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades by claiming the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here:

Both teams have monster comeback wins on the season, with the Seahawks upending the Patriots in Week 1 and the Broncos storming back against the Rams in Week 3. The only bad loss between these two teams is the Seahawks laying an egg against the Commanders in that same Week 3 slate, otherwise the only teams Seattle and Denver have lost to are the undefeated Chiefs and 49ers. In other words, the records aren't great and the offenses have been suspect at times, but these are two big-time contenders set to stage a defensive battle on Thursday night. Wager on the NFL with the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Best bets for Thursday Night Football

Broncos +2.5

Monday night's wild ending was a friendly reminder that football games are 60 minutes and nothing is locked until the game ends. And Thursday night feels like one that might come down to the last possession as well. We've got two quarterbacks who have been questionable in Sam Darnold and Bo Nix. And we've got two really dangerous defenses that can create a lot of havoc. I don't think we'll get a shootout here, but I am tempted by the Over because it's so low and there are explosive playmakers on each side of the ball. Plus the potential for short fields with turnovers. Instead, I'm just going to back the home dog in prime time on a short week. It's a pretty easy formula, honestly. Sean Payton is taking some heat for ripping play-calling duties away from Davis Webb, and the Broncos weren't electric last week in their crazy comeback over the Chargers. Payton will have some stuff dialed up and it's a short week at altitude so we're rolling with a Denver upset this evening.

Thursday Night Football player props

R.J. Harvey Over 19.5 receiving yards (-113, DraftKings)

Harvey was an absolute non-factor last week against the Chargers, which is really disappointing given that Payton took over play calling and the Broncos were trailing by double digits for stretches in that game. I don't think Payton can afford to ignore his second-year back on Thursday, though. Harvey said before the season that he's focused on explosive plays, and it's what he does best. No one on this offense is as capable of housing a big play, outside of maybe Marvin Mims, and using Harvey as a receiving threat for Nix to nullify the Seattle pass rush just makes too much sense. I'd be fine laddering this a bit if you're so inclined, and there are some juicy numbers out there.

A.J. Barner Over 23.5 receiving yards (-114, FanDuel)

The Broncos just haven't been great against tight ends this year, so we're gonna nibble on this low number with Barner serving as a very nice pressure-valve option for Sam Darnold in this spot. The worst tight end game so far this year against Denver was Brenton Strange for the Jaguars. Otherwise we've seen Travis Kelce and George Kittle go off and lesser names like Charlie Kolar and Tyler Higbee have really nice games against the Broncos. Barner isn't elite, but he's a sneaky-good option at the position and I'm banking on him getting open for two or three catches and cruising past a number that's creeped up a bit. Bet on NFL player props and more at BetMGM using the promo code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Thursday Night Football anytime touchdowns

Jaylen Waddle (+260, FanDuel)

Waddle's been seriously up and down this year for the Broncos after they spent a first-round pick to acquire him this offseason. My guess is, like with Harvey, Payton has a focused game plan for Waddle this week. When he's had big games, the Broncos offense has looked much more explosive and there's been heat on Payton for his usage all season long. I wouldn't be shocked if we got some jet sweep stuff down by the goal line with Waddle, but regardless he's a sneaky little fella who can get open in the red zone or rip off a long score. I like his receiving stuff as well.

Jaxson Smith-Njigba (+100, DraftKings)

We're not straying far off the board here, but honestly, why would we when JSN is checking in at even-money? He's third in the league in red-zone targets this year after posting top-tier RZ targets in his breakout 2025 campaign. He's arguably become the best wideout in football, Pat Surtain isn't playing and JSN has only failed to score in one game this year, the Week 4 matchup in which the Chargers staged a furious comeback and the Seahawks were in total control most of the game. Love this spot.