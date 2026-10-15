The Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos meet in a rematch of the 2014 Super Bowl when they square off on Thursday Night Football to kick off NFL Week 6. Both teams are 3-2 through the first five weeks of the season, but Seattle is coming off a loss to San Francisco while Denver beat the Chargers. The Seahawks are 2.5-point road favorites in the Broncos vs. Seahawks odds, and the over/under is 40.5. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Kickoff for Broncos vs. Seahawks is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. SportsLine's team of NFL experts have analyzed TNF and revealed their Seahawks vs. Broncos prediction, and you can also read our NFL betting preview for Thursday Night Football. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Broncos vs. Seahawks betting preview

There are many parallels between these teams, as both are 3-2 and coming off 14-3 campaigns in 2025. They also both finished 10-7 in 2023. Seattle is trying to avoid being the first defending champion to go 3-3 or worse to start the following season since the Rams in 2022, and it has won five straight games following a loss.

The Seahawks lost to San Francisco by three points last week, as wide receiver Cooper Kupp was stopped short on fourth down at the 49ers' 41-yard line with 47 seconds remaining. Denver is coming off a 23-17 win over the Chargers, erasing a 17-10 deficit. The Broncos are the first team to start 3-2 or better despite trailing by at least seven points in the second half in all five games since the 1981 Bengals, who reached the Super Bowl. Claim $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Seahawks vs. Broncos picks, best bets

Seahawks -2.5 (-110)

Bo Nix Under 206.5 passing yards (-116)

Seahawks -2.5 (-110)

"It appears the Broncos will be without top corner Patrick Surtain and their best defensive playmaker in Talanoa Hufanga, both due to ankle injuries," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "Denver has not played without Hufanga yet -- he is a difference-maker with 23 tackles, two INTs (including a Pick-6), a sack, and forced fumble. Denver's other starting corner, Riley Moss, is dealing with a rib injury and is iffy. While the Seahawks have been plagued by turnovers, they've been much better on a per-play basis. Seattle has outgained its opponents by 1.4 yards per play while Denver has been outgained by 0.5 yards per play. Since Mike Macdonald took over, the Seahawks are 16-3 SU and 13-5-1 ATS on the road." Bet on Broncos vs. Seahawks at bet365 with bonus code CBSBET365 and get $200 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Bo Nix Under 206.5 passing yards (-116)

"The Broncos are coming off a win after Sean Payton got more involved in the play-calling, but it didn't seem to have much of an impact on Nix's ability to throw downfield," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "He still ranks last in intended air yards per attempt by a mile after managing only 123 yards on 27 attempts against the Chargers. The Seahawks are not only first in net yards per attempt but they've yet to allow more than 189 passing yards to any QB this year, and only 10 QBs have been over this number against them since the start of 2025 (including playoffs). I'd be shocked to see Nix do something that's proven difficult for the majority of Seattle's opponents with how he's played to date." Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Thursday Night Football: