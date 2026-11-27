I hadn't planned to look at the NFL Black Friday game of Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, but then the Steelers opted to bench and then release quarterback Aaron Rodgers, potentially ending his Hall of Fame career in quite an unceremonious way. now we have to address this important AFC matchup. Sign up to bet on NFL games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

This standalone game kicks off at 3 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium on Netflix. Weather could be a potential factor, per Weather.com: Variable clouds with snow showers that will mix with rain showers later. High 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Broncos vs. Steelers same-game parlay

Pittsburgh alt +7.5

Alt Under 44.5

BetMGM SGP price: +100

The Steelers generally had been -3 before the news that Rodgers would be benched for Mason Rudolph but now are +4.5; there is heavy, heavy ATS action on Denver on DraftKings. Needless to say, back in Rodgers' prime that line would have moved significantly more but he's 42 years old in his final season. Have we seen the four-time MVP take his final snap?

One of the reasons Rodgers returned this year was to play for his former Packers coach Mike McCarthy in Pittsburgh. McCarthy had been adamant that Rodgers was his guy even with the Steelers 0-2 out of their bye and outscored a combined 57-34 in losses at Cincinnati and Philadelphia. Rodgers wasn't terrible in those two, throwing for a combined 370 yards with three touchdowns and zero picks.

But for whatever reason on Tuesday night, the team opted to bench Rodgers, whose 43rd birthday is next Wednesday. Then after he aired McCarthy out on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers was released. Some sportsbooks have an offer on where he might sign with New England being the +200 favorite, but I can't imagine a team touches him after the way he blasted McCarthy.

This is all so stunning (but quite humorous to me as a Bears fan), although in those past two losses Rodgers averaged under 5.5 yards per pass attempt in consecutive games for just the second time in the past 10 seasons -- it also happened in Weeks 4-5 of the 2024 season per CBS Sports research. Rodgers never has had such a streak of three games. Overall, he ranks 19th in the NFL in passer rating (86.6) and 28th in expected points added per dropback (-0.11) among qualified quarterbacks.

Pittsburgh has been held under 260 total yards in back-to-back games (last such three-game streak in 2003) and scored fewer than 20 points in three of the past four. It has the second-worst red-zone touchdown percentage in the NFL at 42.9% and zero TDs on four red-zone chances in the two-game skid. The team total today is a scant 15.5. Bet on the NFL with the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

The 31-year-old Rudolph has had a profitable NFL career as a long-time backup and occasional starter, going 9-9-1 as such with Pittsburgh and Tennessee. His last start was in 2025 for the Steelers, a 31-28 loss in Chicago in which Rudolph threw for 171 yards with a TD and pick.

Perhaps the team wanted to do this at home, where it is 4-0 and has won an NFL-best six straight overall dating to last season, covering all six. That's the team's third-longest ATS home streak since the merger. Still curious on a short week.

Rudolph is set at Over/Under 173.5 passing yards today, +298 for at least two TD passes and -192 for an interception, which is about as expensive as you will find. Rudolph has 19 INTs in his 19 career starts. The SportsLine Projection Model forecasts him at 20-for-33 for 191 yards with a 1.12 TD throws and 1.15 INTs.

The model projected Pittsburgh at 9.9 wins for the season and gave the team a 71.8% shot at the playoffs assuming Rodgers was the starter. With Rudolph, those numbers drop to 9.7 and 68.7%. Per model creator Stephen Oh: "Rudolph is younger but he's not mobile. He completes a decent percent of passes but they are all short. Very low TD production. High INTs."

While Pittsburgh puts a six-game home SU and ATS winning streak on the line, Denver puts a six-game overall SU and ATS run on the line. That combo streak is tied for the Broncos' longest such run the merger. Yet they have an even crazier run going: Winners of 16 straight one-score games, the longest run in league history. Bet the NFL at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after they spend $5+:

I have honestly no idea how the Steelers will react here but by all accounts, Rudolph is pretty popular in the locker room and I'm not sure that was the case with Rodgers. So, I don't think they just lie down at home. It could be a close loss -- the model has a 21-19 Broncos win. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.