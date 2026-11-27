NFL Week 12 continues on Black Friday as the Denver Broncos head to the Steel City for a date with the Pittsburgh Steelers in a battle of AFC contenders. Denver is red-hot, having won six in a row to move to 8-2, while Pittsburgh is 6-4 after a blowout loss to Cincinnati in Week 10 and suffering a stunning loss to Philadelphia in Week 11, results that led to the surprise benching and eventual release of Aaron Rodgers. Now, Mason Rudolph will move into the starting lineup. There are some big-name weapons available in each of these offenses, so we've identified our Broncos vs. Steelers anytime TD prop betting picks, one for each team. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff for Broncos vs. Steelers is set for 3 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium. If you're interested in NFL betting on player props and anytime touchdown scorers, make sure to check out our two picks at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet on NFL player props and more with the DraftKings promo code to get up to $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

For more prop betting options, expert picks and full model simulations of Broncos vs. Steelers on Black Friday, check out SportsLine before you start making picks at the best betting apps.

Broncos vs. Steelers anytime touchdown scorer props

Jonah Coleman (-145)

We may as well ride the hot hand here, right? Coleman, a rookie fourth-round pick out of Washington, has emerged as a touchdown machine for the Broncos in recent weeks. Coleman has scored five touchdowns over his last three games, and in the four games where he has had at least 10 rushes, he's scored at least one touchdown every single time. The Broncos clearly have a good thing going with the rookie, who's fresh off a three-touchdown outburst against Las Vegas. Bet on NFL player props at Caesars Sportsbook with promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 for $250 in bonuses via bet resets:

Pat Freiermuth (+600)

The Steelers' offense has been a mess over the last two weeks, scoring just 18 and 16 points across those two losses. Rodgers went from starter to benched to released, Rudolph is starting, DK Metcalf is fresh off an ejection and may very well be in the dog house, and the run game has been lackluster. As such, my eyes turn to Pittsburgh's tight end room, which features both Freiermuth and Darnell Washington. Freiermuth has longer odds and more touchdowns than Washington, so he'll be our pick here. The veteran tight end has six scores on the year, including one two weeks ago in Cincinnati. He's a safe, reliable target, and Denver has allowed eight touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season. Bet on Week 12 NFL games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets: