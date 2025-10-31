Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos have won five straight games, but they'll now need to travel to take on the NFL's best defense for their Week 9 matchup with C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans. The Broncos have proven they can score points, while the Texans had some early offensive struggles. What does this all mean for NFL player props betting? We've selected three player props for Broncos vs. Texans, including an anytime touchdown scorer pick.

Top Broncos at Texans props:

C.J. Stroud Over 20.5 completions (-102)

Nico Collins Over 60.5 receiving yards (-114)

Troy Franklin anytime touchdown scorer (+220)

C.J. Stroud Over 20.5 completions

Passing against the Broncos is usually difficult, but star cornerback Patrick Surtain will miss this game with a pectoral injury. That should open up plenty of opportunities for Stroud to pepper his receivers. Christian Kirk should be back for this game and Nico Collins is out of concussion protocol, so Stroud will have weapons to throw to. Riley Moss can't cover both Collins and Kirk by himself. The SportsLine model projects 25.2 completions for Stroud.

Nico Collins Over 60.5 receiving yards

With Surtain not available to cover Collins, the star wideout should have much more room to operate. Kirk's return also means Denver's defense won't be able to allocate as many resources to keeping Collins locked up. Houston's No. 1 hasn't had the strong year many expected, but the SportsLine model projects Collins to tally 78.6 yards on Sunday.

Troy Franklin anytime touchdown scorer

Franklin has snagged three touchdowns over his last two games. Nix is clearly fond of throwing to the second-year receiver who was his teammate in college. Franklin is now tied with J.K. Dobbins for the team lead in TDs. While the Broncos will now face a much tougher defense than they did in last weekend's game against the Cowboys, look for Nix to throw one to this new TD threat.