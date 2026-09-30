The Cleveland Browns look to win their third game in a row when they take on the AFC North-rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football. Pittsburgh is coming off a 30-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, while Cleveland outlasted the Carolina Panthers 21-18. The Steelers (2-1), who won the division at 10-7 last season, are 4-5 on the road since last September. The Browns (2-1), who were fourth in the AFC North at 5-12 in 2025, are 4-6 on their home field since the start of last year. Pittsburgh running back Rico Dowdle (toe) has been ruled out. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. The latest Steelers vs. Browns odds have Pittsburgh as 2.5-point favorites. The over/under for total points scored is 38.5. Before making any Steelers vs. Browns picks or 'Thursday Night Football' predictions, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on a 54-43 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Steelers vs. Browns. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Browns vs. Steelers:

Steelers vs. Browns spread Pittsburgh -2.5 Steelers vs. Browns over/under 38.5 points Steelers vs. Browns money line Pittsburgh -147, Cleveland +127 Steelers vs. Browns picks See picks at SportsLine Steelers vs. Browns streaming Amazon Prime

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Top Steelers vs. Browns predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Steelers vs. Browns, the model is going Under 38.5 points at betting apps. Two of three Pittsburgh games have gone Under the total this season. Cleveland, meanwhile, is coming off an Under against Carolina when the teams combined for 39 points.

Neither team is known for its offense as both rank in the bottom 10 of the NFL in scoring through three weeks. These squads also both finished in the bottom eight of total offense last season, so there's an extended track record of offense struggles. SportsLine's model projects that both teams throw for less than 200 yards, while neither team is projected to have a rusher clear 70 yards.

The model projects 37 combined points as the Under hits in 56% of simulations. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make 'Thursday Night Football' picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread is hitting in nearly 60% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Browns vs. Steelers, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Steelers vs. Browns spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 54-43 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.