One of the more surprising stories of the entire 2026 NFL season continues this Sunday when the Cleveland Browns visit the New York Jets in Week 5 action. The Browns -- yes, the Browns -- are off to a 3-1 start under first-year head coach Todd Monken. Cleveland was blown out in Week 1 by Jacksonville but has won three straight. The Jets are 1-3, but two losses have come by one score as the team has been competitive to begin 2026. The Browns will aim to get to 4-1 while the Jets are vying to move to 2-3 in the early stages of the season. Kickoff from the Meadowlands is set for 1 p.m. ET. DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Jets as 2.5-point favorites, and the Over/Under is set at 39.5. Spend $5+ on Browns-Jets in Week 5 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $150 in bonus bets:

We'll break down the latest Browns vs. Jets odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and deliver our best bets for the contest with help from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Browns vs. Jets betting odds (via DraftKings)

Browns vs. Jets money line: Browns +110, Jets -130 Browns vs. Jets over/under: 39.5 (Over -118, Under -102) Browns vs. Jets spread: Jets -2.5

Browns vs. Jets betting preview

If you had a Week 5 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets consisting of a division leader, first, good for you, and second, you're lying.

The Browns were viewed as a contender entering 2026, but a contender to have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft -- not make the playoffs. Cleveland's defense had two strong outings in Weeks 2 and 3 to help get close wins, and the offense scored 27 points in Week 4 to defeat Pittsburgh. Entering Week 5, the Browns are on extra rest after playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 4.

The Jets are in the midst of an interesting year. The team has a lot of intriguing young talent on the roster, but Geno Smith was brought back to his original team to hold down the fort. Even after an 8-for-15 showing against Chicago last week, Smith is completing over 70% of his passes, though he has barely over 900 yards in four games. Wager on NFL Week 5 games, including Browns-Jets, with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Browns vs. Jets picks, prediction

Over 39.5

Oddsmakers still don't expect much from either offense here, and it's worth noting each defense has had its moments in 2026, too. But this is among the lowest Over/Under betting lines of the entire Week 5 slate, and the SportsLine model feels it's too low of a total. The Over here hits in nearly 60% of simulations. One of the Jets' four games this year has cleared this number, while all four of the Browns' games have.