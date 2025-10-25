The New England Patriots have won four straight with a surging Drake Maye under center, but the young quarterback will have a much sterner test on Sunday when the Cleveland Browns bring one of the NFL's best defenses to Foxborough. The Browns have allowed the fewest yards per game this season and come off a 31-6 thrashing of the Miami Dolphins. Which NFL player props should you target for this game? We've identified three best bets for Patriots vs. Browns, including an anytime touchdown scorer pick.

We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to look at top NFL player props for this game. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's forecast for the entire Browns-Patriots game, including more player props. For those new to NFL betting, check out our NFL betting guide. Click here to bet on Browns vs. Patriots and more at FanDuel:

Top Browns at Patriots props:

Drake Maye Under 222.5 passing yards (-114)

Jerry Jeudy Over 45.5 receiving yards (-114)

Hunter Henry anytime touchdown scorer (+180)

Drake Maye Under 222.5 passing yards (-114)

Cleveland is a tough nut to crack, and Maye will have to fight through some serious resistance to win this game. It's going to be a tough slog for the emerging star. The Browns have allowed just 173.7 passing yards per game, the third fewest in the league. The SportsLine model has Maye projected for 180.4 yards.

Jerry Jeudy Over 45.5 receiving yards

Conversely, the Patriots have allowed 235.7 yards per game, the ninth worst rate in the league. Dillon Gabriel hasn't looked like the most convincing passer in the world, but he should be able to cook a little in New England. Jeudy is his top receiver, and the model forecasts 62.3 yards for the former Bronco.

Hunter Henry anytime touchdown scorer

Yes, the Cleveland defense is a beast. But tight ends have had a surprising level of scoring success against the Browns this year. It's not like it's a glaring weakness, but we'd certainly rather run with that kernel of information than feed a runner to Myles Garrett. With that in mind, we're going to back Henry to find the end zone and properly celebrate National Tight Ends Day. It's his day, after all.