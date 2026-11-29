What a world we live in, with the NFL deciding earlier this month to flex the Browns and Raiders game -- in which the Browns are 6-point favorites to win on DraftKings SportsBook -- INTO primetime. Voluntarily! On purpose! And it's a pretty fun game, albeit with a low total (just 38 points) largely because it's between two teams playing much better than anyone expects and in a rare position where they're actually (somewhat) in playoff contention. Bet on Sunday Night Football at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after they spend $5+ plus three free months of NBA League Pass:

The Raiders seemed a lot more likely to make a postseason run before they traded Kirk Cousins, but at 4-7 they are not eliminated from the postseason hunt just yet. Of course, they'll very likely need to win in Week 12 on Sunday night because the Browns are currently the seventh seed in the AFC playoff race. If the Raiders were to win this game, they'd creep right up on the back end of the wild cards in the AFC. If the Browns can hold on at home, they'd find themselves in prime position at 7-4 to nab the final wild card spot at worst and potentially contend for the AFC North title down the stretch.

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Best bets for Sunday Night Football

Browns -6

This line has steamed up pretty good over the past 24 hours or so -- when we previewed it on our Take the Points show Friday, the Browns were laying 4.5 points as a home favorite in prime time. They're now up to -6, which is a pretty substantial move, but I think we still want to back the Browns in this spot, given the nature of the weather in Cleveland -- it's looking like a lot of wind and rain and general late-November Cleveland nastiness on the field Sunday. That's going to make it tough for the team with the worse defense, the rookie quarterback and the lack of outdoor experience, all of which qualify for Las Vegas. The Browns should be able to control this game on the ground with Quinshon Judkins while the defense feasts on Mendoza -- who is likely without Brock Bowers in this one. Avoid turnovers and the home team has a significant advantage.

Sunday Night Football player props

Fernando Mendoza Over 16.5 rushing yards

We went after this Mendoza prop in his debut a few weeks ago, and I'm still not sure the books have fully adjusted to how much he uses his legs dating back to his time at Indiana. He's very aggressive in taking off, and with the Browns likely to pressure him pretty good in this spot, along with a tough throwing environment, there's a good chance Mendoza tucks the ball and runs, along with getting a few designed looks from Klint Kubiak to keep the defense honest on Sunday night. He's a prime-time player who isn't afraid to put his body on the line in big moments, and we could see that Sunday in Cleveland. I think this line should be closer to 20.5 than the current number.

Quinshon Judkins Over 60.5 rushing yards

The projections don't love this, and the statistical production from Judkins on the season don't really match up with this kind of heftier number either. But I am willing to die on the hill that Judkins is going to have a big game at home in prime time with a good matchup against a defense that isn't great against the run. He's still a potential superstar running back, he just hasn't blown up yet this year as he continues to get healthy after injuring his leg last year. This might well be the spot, and I'm willing to bet on him having his first "huge" game of the year by crossing the 61-yard barrier and potentially finding the end zone as well. Bet on NFL player props and more at BetMGM:

Sunday Night Football anytime touchdowns

Dylan Sampson (+500)

This is a backup running back price, and a pretty hefty one, but, again, we're expecting the Browns to try to control the ball aggressively on the ground. Judkins will get a bunch of carries, of course, but Cleveland's coaching staff hasn't completely trusted him with a full workload yet this season, preferring to split things up among several different backs. So it makes a ton of sense for Sampson to get some carries -- and he could get some garbage-time work as well -- plus his work in the receiving game, all of which could lead to him finding paydirt at a big number.

Michael Mayer (+370)

With Bowers not yet ruled out, we can get a pretty good price on the backup tight end to score in this one in a matchup where the Raiders should be throwing plenty, even if the conditions for the throwing aren't exactly ideal. Mayer wasn't involved much at all last week, and that's concerning of course with Mendoza back under center, but the price is too good for the potential target share for the No. 1 Raiders tight end not to dabble here.