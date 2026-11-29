The Cleveland Browns host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football, as Browns veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson faces Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Cleveland is aiming for its first 5-0 home start since 1957, while Las Vegas is looking to end a three-game losing skid. The Browns are 6-point home favorites, according to the latest Browns vs. Raiders odds, and the over/under is 38.5. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Kickoff for Browns vs. Raiders is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. SportsLine's experts and computer model have analyzed SNF and revealed their Browns vs. Raiders prediction, and you can also read our NFL betting preview for Sunday Night Football. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Browns vs. Raiders betting preview

Cleveland and Las Vegas are trending in opposite directions heading into this Sunday Night Football showdown. The Browns have a chance to record their first 5-0 home start since 1957 and maintain their AFC wild-card spot following their bye week. Meanwhile, the Raiders have lost six of their last seven games following a 3-0 start to the campaign.

Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza has lost his first two starts after taking over for veteran Kirk Cousins. He was sacked 11 times in those outings, which is tied for the second-most in the first two starts by a No. 1 draft pick since 1967. However, he can join Baker Mayfield as the only rookie quarterbacks drafted first overall to throw three-plus pass touchdowns in consecutive games.

Browns veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson is the third player in league history with game-winning drives in each of the team's first six wins of the season. He is also the third quarterback in Cleveland history with 300-plus passing yards in three straight games. The Browns are 6-point favorites in the Browns vs. Raiders odds, while the over/under is 38.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Browns vs. Raiders picks, best bets

Browns -6 (-105)

Fernando Mendoza Over 14.5 rushing yards (-114)

Browns -6 (-105)

"There's a good chance we'll have rainy conditions in this game, and that should favor a Browns team that deals with this on a regular basis over an indoor team still breaking in a rookie QB," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "Even though the Raiders found success on the ground last week, they still rank just 31st in yards per rush, and though the Browns rush defense isn't great, it should be aided by playcalling in poor conditions. If the weather isn't a problem, the Browns may be favored by even more as I have this at -7 in ideal conditions with my low rating on the Raiders thanks to their defensive struggles against the pass and the run." Bet on Browns vs. Raiders at bet365 with bonus code CBSBET365 and get $200 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Fernando Mendoza Over 14.5 rushing yards (-114)

"Fernando Mendoza has exactly 22 rush yards in each of his two starts - both of which were tough matchups for quarterback rush yards," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "The Browns are a plus spot, as they run the highest rate of man coverage, which makes them susceptible to quarterback scrambles. The rookie has scrambled on 8% of his dropbacks thus far. And what Cleveland excels at is defending the running back in the passing game, taking Mendoza's checkdown target away. I'd bet this up to over 17.5." Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Sunday Night Football: