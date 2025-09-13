Two AFC North foes battle in Week 2 as the Baltimore Ravens host the Cleveland Browns, and each team is looking for their first win of the new season. There are quite a few notable offensive players on each side of the ball, which means there are a lot of NFL player props to be wagered on when the Browns and Ravens meet in Baltimore at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The SportsLine Inside the Lines team simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and has graded individual player props on a 0- through 5-star scale based on each player's average across the simulations. We have also highlighted an anytime touchdown prop as well as a receiving prop we think have value to cash on Sunday. So which player props should you be targeting for Browns vs. Ravens as part of your NFL betting plan?

We'll be using odds from top sportsbooks to look at our top props for this game. Check out the SportsLine Inside the Line's team's forecast for the entire Browns-Ravens game, including more player props.

Top Browns-Ravens player props:

Joe Flacco Over 240.5 passing yards (3.5 stars)

Zay Flowers Over 56.5 total receiving yards (-114)

Mark Andrews anytime touchdown scorer (+170)

Joe Flacco Over 240.5 yards/TDs (3.5 stars)

Browns quarterback Joe Flacco began the year with 290 passing yards in a losing effort against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, and that was with the game close. Baltimore is an 11.5-point favorite, per SportsLine consensus odds, meaning the Browns could be playing from behind on Sunday. The ITL team's model has Flacco projected for 283.5 passing yards, and the veteran quarterback has gone Over this line in four of his last six games.

Zay Flowers Over 56.5 receiving yards -114 (DraftKings)

The Ravens collapsed late in Buffalo last week, but it certainly wasn't the fault of top Ravens receiver Zay Flowers, who caught seven passes for 143 yards and a touchdown while also picking up eight rushing yards. He gets a matchup he's very familiar with, as the third-year receiver has faced the Browns four times in his young career, and he's averaging 64 receiving yards per game against Cleveland. Expect that trend to continue, as Flowers was very clearly Lamar Jackson's go-to target last week.

Mark Andrews anytime touchdown +170 (FanDuel)

The Ravens had a big day on offense in Week 1 in a 41-40 loss to the Buffalo Bills, but tight end Mark Andrews had a quiet day with just one catch for five yards. That was surprising both because fellow tight end Isaiah Likely was out due to injury and also because Andrews had a costly drop in a playoff loss to Buffalo in January, so some thought he could have a revenge game and be a focal point of Baltimore's offense. That wasn't the case, though, with Jackson and Derrick Henry leading the charge, with Flowers and DeAndre Hopkins finding the end zone in the passing game.

Week 2 is a good spot for Andrews, though, as the veteran tight end has feasted on the Browns in his career with 59 catches for 755 yards and 11 scores in 14 career games against Cleveland. Andrews scored in both of Baltimore's games against the Browns last year as well. Look for Jackson to make it a point of finding the veteran tight end this week, especially given his dominance against Cleveland.