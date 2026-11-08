The Cleveland Browns (5-3) visit the New Orleans Saints (2-5) in NFL Week 9. New Orleans has won one of its last five games, but could have a chance to get a positive result Sunday with Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson out with a concussion. We're looking at the latest Saints vs. Browns odds at DraftKings Sportsbook and highlighting our NFL best bets. New Orleans is a 3-point favorite in the latest Saints vs. Browns odds at DraftKings, and the Over/Under for total points is 42.5. Target NFL predictions at Kalshi, where new users can get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Browns vs. Saints betting odds (via DraftKings)

Browns vs. Saints money line: Saints -170, Browns +142 Browns vs. Saints Over/Under: 42.5 (Over -108, Under -112) Browns vs. Saints spread: Saints -3

Browns vs. Saints betting preview

Saints fans have not had much to celebrate this season. Second-year quarterback Tyler Shough has shown himself to be a capable signal caller, but there hasn't been enough around him on either side of the ball. The New Orleans defense has given up 27.7 points per game, the fourth most in the league, putting serious pressure on an offense that's been middling at best.

And while Cleveland may have a winning record, all signs point to imminent regression. Three of the Browns' wins have come over half-baked teams -- Tampa Bay, Tennessee and a Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore. The defense has been merely fine and the offense has managed just 17.4 points per game. That offense will now be in the hands of backup quarterback Shedeur Sanders with Watson sidelined.

This game may not be one for the purists.

Cleveland is 5-3 against the spread and 4-4 to the Over. New Orleans is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 to the Over. Spend $5+ on Browns vs. Saints in Week 9 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Browns vs. Saints picks, prediction

Saints money line

This line didn't move much when news emerged that Watson was unlikely to play on Sunday, an indication that the oddsmakers were already anticipating as much. The veteran hasn't exactly been impressive this season, which shows just how eager the Browns really are to throw Sanders into the fire. It's a hefty price, but the SportsLine Projection Model thinks the juice may be worth the squeeze -- New Orleans wins in 61% of the model's simulations. Wager on NFL Week 9 games with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 to get $250 in bet resets: