It's a clash of AFC North rivals Sunday in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season as the Cleveland Browns enter the Steel City to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. These teams met on the first day of October on Thursday Night Football, with the Browns securing a 27-24 victory, and they'll meet on the first day of November tied for first place in the division, with both 5-2. Make NFL predictions at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+:

We'll go over everything bettors need to know for Sunday's game between the Browns and Steelers with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and insights from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. The model is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Browns vs. Steelers betting odds (via DraftKings)

Browns vs. Steelers money line: Browns +154, Steelers -185 Browns vs. Steelers Over/Under: 38.5 (Over -115, Under -105) Browns vs. Steelers spread: Steelers -3.5

Browns vs. Steelers betting preview

Deshaun Watson was a lightning rod for criticism in his first three injury-riddled seasons in Cleveland, but he appears to be turning things around a bit of late. Watson has completed nearly 65% of his passes this season and has thrown seven touchdowns to just three interceptions. He completed 72.7% of his throws against Pittsburgh in the first meeting and led a game-winning drive at the end of regulation. The Steelers will hope to replicate some of their recent defensive performances against the Browns. Pittsburgh has allowed 14 points per game over its last three contests.

Aaron Rodgers was also facing criticism last season for his play, but he's managed to steer the Steelers' offense well over the last three games. Pittsburgh's running game is also working with Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle, while DK Metcalf continues to be an explosive weapon in the passing attack. Rodgers has been clinical with six touchdowns to just one interception over the last three games. Spend $5+ on Browns vs. Steelers in Week 8 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Browns vs. Steelers picks, prediction

Steelers money line

The SportsLine model sees the Steelers winning on Sunday in 73% of simulations. Pittsburgh was close to forcing overtime in the first meeting between these teams despite being on the road in a short week. Those factors are no longer a concern, though the Steelers are facing some potential lingering fatigue after playing in France in Week 7. Even then, Pittsburgh's defense at home is likely to be too much for Watson and Co. Bet on Browns-Steelers and more NFL Week 8 games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets: