The surprising Cleveland Browns will look to tie their win total from last year when they visit the Tennessee Titans in NFL Week 7 on Sunday. The Browns have been one of the biggest surprises of 2026 as they're 4-2 so far and just knocked off Baltimore in Week 6. The Titans are just 1-5 on the year, but they got their first win of the season last week by beating Indianapolis 26-20 thanks to a 20-point fourth quarter showing. Kickoff at Nissan Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Browns are 1.5-point road favorites in the latest Titans vs. Browns odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the Over/Under is 38.5. Target NFL predictions at Kalshi, where new users can get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

We'll break down the latest Browns vs. Titans odds from DraftKings and deliver our best bets for the contest with help from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-48 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Browns vs. Titans betting odds (via DraftKings)

Browns vs. Titans money line: Browns -130, Titans +110 Browns vs. Titans over/under: 38.5 (Over -108, Under -112) Browns vs. Titans spread: Browns -1.5

Browns vs. Titans betting preview

The Browns just keep winning despite a lackluster offense. Cleveland is 29th in yards gained and 28th in points per game, but as they say, the only numbers that matter are in the wins and losses columns. The Browns don't hurt themselves too much as they're net even in turnover differential, and their defense is 13th in yards allowed and seventh in points per game. Cleveland hasn't been able to get the deep passing game going as much the past two weeks after that was a strength for much of the season, but Tennessee can be susceptible on defense.

The Titans are hoping last week's win over Indy gets things moving offensively. Tennessee scored 20 points in the fourth quarter alone, and that was tied for the most points the team had scored in a single game this season. The Titans' offense didn't to much even in the win, though, with Cam Ward barely clearing 100 yards. But Tennessee's defense forced three turnovers and kicker Joey Slye made four field goals. The Titans also blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown.

The Browns are 4-2 against the spread this year, and the Titans are 3-3 ATS. Cleveland is 3-3 to the Over and Tennessee is 2-4. Spend $5+ on Browns vs. Titans in Week 7 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Browns vs. Titans picks, prediction

Titans money line

The Browns are a very strange team. The offense is one of the five worst in the entire NFL, yet the team's defense has kept them in games and led them to a 4-2 record in Todd Monken's first year as head coach. The Browns have beaten notable teams like Baltimore, Pittsburgh and Carolina but were blown out by Jacksonville in Week 1 and lost to the Jets in Week 5. The SportsLine model sees value in the Titans as a money line bet as the home side wins in 47% of simulations at plus money. Cleveland is 1-2 on the road this year. Wager on NFL Week 7 games, including Browns-Titans, with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets: