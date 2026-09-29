Two of the Original Six franchises will face off on 2026 NHL Opening Night as the New York Rangers visit the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. The Rangers went 34-39-9 last season, finishing last in Metropolitan Division and failing to make the postseason for the second year in a row. The Bruins had a 45-27-10 record last year, placing fourth in the Atlantic Division before losing in the first round of the playoffs. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Face-off is at 8 p.m. ET from TD Garden in Boston. New York won two of three matchups a year ago. Boston is the -112 favorite (risk $112 to win $100) in the latest Rangers vs. Bruins odds, with New York at -107. The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5. Before making any Bruins vs. Rangers picks, check out the NHL predictions and betting advice for Rangers vs. Bruins from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. The model enters the 2026-27 NHL season profitable on top-rated NHL picks on betting sites, including a +550 return on top-rated money-line picks. Anyone following its picks at NHL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Rangers vs. Bruins 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NHL picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NHL odds and trends for Bruins vs. Rangers:

Rangers vs. Bruins money line: Boston -112, New York -107 Rangers vs. Bruins over/under: 5.5 goals Rangers vs. Bruins puck line: Boston -1.5 (+208) Rangers vs. Bruins picks: See picks at SportsLine Rangers vs. Bruins streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Bruins vs. Rangers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Rangers vs. Bruins, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (5.5) at betting apps. Each of the three meetings a season ago went over, with each contest seeing at least seven total goals. Tuesday's game will be their first matchup in Boston since a historic contest in Jan. 2026 in which 12 combined goals were scored. Two Bruins recorded hat tricks in that game for the first time in franchise history since 1964.

High-scoring affairs at TD Garden have been the norm for this series as each of the last four matchups in Boston have eclipsed the total. The Over sports a 6-2-1 record over the Rangers' last nine trips to Boston, and the model calls for both teams to score over 3.0 goals, on average, come Tuesday. That allows the Over to hit in 54% of simulations. See the model's Bruins vs. Rangers predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Rangers vs. Bruins picks

After simulating each shift of Bruins vs. Rangers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NHL picks.

So who wins Rangers vs. Bruins, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bruins vs. Rangers puck line to back, all from the model that has returned over $550 on top-rated NHL picks, and find out.



