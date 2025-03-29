Two Eastern Conference foes looking to make a late push for a postseason berth face off on Saturday when the Boston Bruins visit the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit has 72 points in the standings with 10 games remaining and is three points back of the Columbus Blue Jackets, which hold the final Wild Card spot. Boston also has 10 games left, and at 69 points, the Bruins need to get hot and have some luck fall their way if they want to sneak into the playoffs.

The Red Wings are currently -202 on the money line (bet $202 to win $100) according to SportsLine consensus, while the Bruins are +166 underdogs (bet $100 to win $166). For those looking at prop bets, Alex DeBrincat and David Pastrnak are each +135 anytime goal scorers on FanDuel, and those two and Dylan Larkin are +1000 to score the first goal in Saturday's contest.

Let's dive into the SportsLine model's projections for Bruins-Red Wings for the major markets in this showdown.

BOSTON BRUINS at DETROIT RED WINGS | 3/29 | 8 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Red Wings -202

Detroit wins in 64% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Spread

Pick: Bruins +1.5 (-154)

Boston covers in 64% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Under 6.5

The Under hits in 57% of simulations

Projected score: Detroit 3.1, Boston 2.3