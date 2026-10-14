It's one of the best hockey days of the season on Tuesday, and it's the one time I will put something down on each game. It's the fourth edition of the NHL's Frozen Frenzy, an event formed in partnership with ESPN. That means all 32 teams will be in action Tuesday, with start times staggered every 15 minutes (for the most part). The first puck drops in Devils vs. Red Wings at 6 p.m. ET and the final game is Bruins vs. Sharks, set for an 11 ET start. Bruins-Sharks is the one I will mostly look at and is an ESPN telecast. The Bruins are -125 money-line favorites, and the Over/Under for total goals is 6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet $5+ on any of tonight's NHL games to get $150 in bonus bets at DraftKings Sportsbook:

There is whip-around coverage as well from 7 ET through midnight on ESPN2. I probably will wager a half-unit on all 16 games, just like last season, when I finished a bit up. Via FanDuel, the Over/Under for total goals scored tonight is 98.5 with the Over as a -142 favorite. A guy I will talk about below, San Jose's Macklin Celebrini, is the +2000 leader for most shots on goal.

I would have likely focused on the Penguins at Blackhawks game scheduled for 8 p.m. ET if I knew for sure whether Chicago star Connor Bedard was going to make his season debut off shoulder surgery. The former No. 1 overall pick and Calder Trophy winner was cleared for full contact Sunday in practice but apparently needed one more doctor's OK to actually play. You know he'd like to play against idol Sidney Crosby and sounds as if he might go. If not, he is expected to Thursday vs. Winnipeg.

Fans can try NHL betting on the best sports betting apps and get bonuses. The SportsLine Projection Model also has picks on games like Bruins-Sharks from its 10,000 simulations, and our experts also offer insights on games every day.

Bruins vs. Sharks NHL same-game parlay

San Jose Double Chance regular time

Both teams score 2+

BetRivers SGP price: +109 (subject to change)

Perhaps Bruins-Sharks is a Stanley Cup Finals preview. I wouldn't go recommend betting on that, but it's not impossible. Boston (4-2-0) is starting the California Swing tonight and a four-game roadie overall. It should be No. 1 Jeremy Swayman in net, as this isn't part of a back-to-back. The American has been outstanding at 4-1-0 with a 1.79 GAA, .932 save percentage and a shutout. Swayman's next win will be No. 137 career to pass Andy Moog for the solo eighth-most in team history.

The B's also get a big piece of the lineup back night for the first time this season in All-Star defenseman Charlie McAvoy. He was suspended the first six games for an incident during the first round of last season's playoffs. McAvoy isn't just good on the back end but a huge part of Boston's power-play unit after posting 61 points last season (11 goals, 50 assists) and 23 on the power play. He had a plus-13 rating.

"It was not easy to come out like this, 4-2. We're very happy," said Bruins coach Marco Sturm to the media on Monday. "Doesn't mean we can relax now because Charlie's back. No. Overall, they did a good job [without McAvoy] and now we need to figure out how we move forward."

Young guys like Frederic Brunet and Mason Lohrei chipped in well to fill the McAvoy void but with now eight defensemen, someone will sit tonight. Meanwhile, star forward David Pastrnak remains one goal shy of passing former teammate Brad Marchand for fourth place on the Bruins' all-time list, with both at 422. Pastrnak has two goals and five assists for a team-best seven points and is +145 to find the net tonight.

Place your Bruins-Sharks wagers and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets back at BetMGM Sportsbook:

San Jose (3-2-0) has gone to overtime in three of its five games already, with each of the Sharks' first three wins taking place in either OT or a shootout. Only four teams in NHL history have had their first four or more wins of a season go beyond regulation. The club welcomed back their young superstar forward Celebrini (+950 for Hart Trophy) on Saturday from a two-game injury absence.

The former No. 1 overall pick had the team's only goal, his first of the year, in a 3-1 home defeat to Edmonton. He's the +125 anytime goalscoring favorite tonight and -240 just for a point. Since the start of last season, Celebrini has factored into 46.2% of all Sharks goals (121 of 262; six of 10 this year when in the lineup). Also in that span, San Jose is 26-7-2 when Celebrini scores a goal, 31-13-3 when he tallies an assist and 27-3-2 when he has two or more points in a game.

The Sharks are really fun to watch, as they fly around, but they still don't have a goalie who is going to carry them far, with Yaroslav Askarov (2-2-0, 3.71 GAA) their No. 1 and Alex Nedeljkovic (1-0-0, 1.97 GAA) the backup. It should be Askarov tonight, even though Nedeljkovic has had one good outing.

San Jose swept the 2025-26 season series against Boston, winning 3-1 at home and then 4-2 away. Celebrini had a goal and two assists combined. Askarov and Nedeljkovic each got a start. Pastrnak (goal, two assists) led Boston with three points, and Swayman was in net for both.

Bet on the NHL and more at FanDuel, where bettors can get up to $350 in bonus bets:

The model essentially has this as a draw at 3.3-all. So it's nice to be able to use regulation Double Chance for once. I despise NHL overtimes, because I never seem to come out a winner in them. That's why I'm so big on +1.5 usually. But Double Chance was quite a bit cheaper than San Jose +1.5, and now all I want is OT. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.