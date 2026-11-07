The Chicago Bears will look to win their fourth game in a row when they take on the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a key NFC matchup on 'Sunday Night Football.' Tampa Bay is coming off a 16-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8, while Chicago earned a 34-17 road win over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. The Buccaneers (3-5), who are tied for second in the NFC South, have won two in a row and are 2-1 on the road this season. The Bears (6-2), who are second in the NFC North, are 3-1 on their home field in 2026. Tampa Bay receiver Emeka Egbuka (foot) is questionable. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago. The latest Buccaneers vs. Bears odds have Chicago as a 6-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before making any Buccaneers vs. Bears picks, be sure to see the 'Sunday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Buccaneers vs. Bears. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bears vs. Buccaneers:

Buccaneers vs. Bears spread Bears -6 Buccaneers vs. Bears over/under 47.5 points Buccaneers vs. Bears money line Bears -270, Buccaneers +225 Buccaneers vs. Bears picks See picks at SportsLine Buccaneers vs. Bears streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Buccaneers vs. Bears predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Buccaneers vs. Bears, the model is going Over 47.5 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in four of the last seven head-to-head meetings. The Over has hit in two of the last three Tampa Bay games, and in each of the last three Chicago games. It is 3-2 in Bears games when the opposition averages between 21 and 25 points per game.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't complete a pass in last week's win, but for the season has completed 61.8% of his passes for 679 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Bucky Irving powers the Bucs' rushing attack, carrying 147 times for 728 yards (5.0 average) and five touchdowns. Quarterback Caleb Williams, meanwhile, powers Chicago. In five starts, he is completing 70.9% of his passes for 1,267 yards and six touchdowns.

The model projects 49 combined points as the Over hits 54% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make 'Sunday Night Football' picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Bears vs. Buccaneers, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Buccaneers vs. Bears spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.