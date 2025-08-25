The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the 2025 NFL season with Super Bowl expectations after their fifth straight playoff appearance a season ago. The Bucs have won the NFC South four seasons in a row and enter the new campaign as massive favorites to sit atop the standings in the division once again. Tampa Bay has won at least eight games in each of the last five seasons, hitting double-digit wins on three occasions.

Here's a look at the Buccaneers' futures odds for the 2025 season via DraftKings, along with some best bets at the top sportsbooks for those interested in NFL betting.

Super Bowl: +2500

Conference: +1100

NFC No. 1 seed: +700

Division: -115

Playoffs: Yes -170, No +140

Regular Season Win Total: 9.5 (Over -105, Under -115)

MVP: Baker Mayfield (+2500)

Best Bet: Mike Evans Over 950.5 receiving yards (-120, DraftKings)

The ultimate model of consistency, Evans has recorded at least 1,000 yards in every season of his career. The 32-year-old wideout is nearing the end of his Hall of Fame career, and this could potentially be his last season, but it would take a major injury to prevent him from getting past this line. The team is also invested in him crossing the 1,000-yard threshold, as the Bucs called a pass play to Evans on the final play of the 2024 regular season despite being up only one possession and being able to end the game by taking a knee.

Evans isn't the flashiest player and gets a lot of his yards on deep throws, but he's going to have to be a more complete player for at least the start of this year. The Bucs will be without Jalen McMillan and Chris Godwin for at least the first few games, and rookie Emeka Egbuka can't be counted on to do major work just yet. Evans should be targeted a bunch in the first month, and as other receivers return, he'll draw more favorable matchups as the season goes on.

Mayfield has led the league in touchdown passes across the last two seasons, and Tampa Bay took Egbuka in the first round despite having other needs. This team is going to be throwing the ball a ton, and Evans should get plenty of work. He's pretty much a lock for 110+ targets once again.

Best Bet: Bucs to win NFC South (-105, FanDuel and Caesars)

The Falcons showed some promise at the end of last season and should have a dynamic offense with Michael Penix Jr., Bijan Robinson and Drake London. The Panthers have confidence as well after Bryce Young's stellar play late in the 2024 season. Carolina won two of its last three games and lost by just one possession against the defending champion Eagles, the AFC champion Chiefs and the Bucs. New Orleans is not expected to be a factor as it looks to rebuild with first-time head coach Kellen Moore.

The Bucs have run this division, and there's little reason to believe that stops in 2025. Tampa Bay has gone 8-4 in the division over the last two seasons, with three of those losses coming to the Falcons, who will need to make some adjustments with Penix Jr. as the full-time starter. Most of these games have been close, with seven of the 12 games being decided by one possession. That could lead to some unfavorable regression to the mean, but Tampa Bay remains the most talented group on paper in the NFC South. Back them at a favorable price now.