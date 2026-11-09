Sunday Night Football features the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visiting the Chicago Bears. The Buccaneers (3-5) have won three of their last four games and just beat Atlanta without completing a pass. Chicago (6-2) is fresh off a stellar effort against Seattle on Monday Night Football in getting its third straight victory. has The Bears are 6.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook, and the game points total is 46.5. So who are the best Bears vs. Buccaneers anytime touchdown scorer picks? We've selected two Bears vs. Buccaneers anytime TD prop betting picks for Sunday Night Football, one for each team. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Sunday Night Football kickoff time is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. If you want to try NFL betting on player props and anytime touchdown scorers, you should first check out our two picks at FanDuel Sportsbook. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For more prop betting options, expert picks and full model simulations of Buccaneers vs. Bears on Sunday Night Football, check out SportsLine before you start making picks at the best betting apps.

Buccaneers vs. Bears anytime touchdown scorer props

Colston Loveland (+160)

The Bears have no shortage of weapons on offense. D'Andre Swift has 10 touchdowns, Luther Burden III has three receiving scores and Rome Odunze has nearly 500 receiving yards. But I like the tight end Loveland here. The 2025 first-round pick has two touchdowns this year but has shaken off an overall slow start to the year in recent weeks. He has 20 catches on 28 targets with two scores over the last three weeks as he's been more of a featured player with Caleb Williams back under center. The Bucs have also given up five touchdowns to tight ends this year. Bet on NFL player props and more with the DraftKings promo code to get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Bucky Irving (+105)

The easiest target for Tampa Bay is Irving, and that's exactly who we'll pick here. Irving has four touchdowns over his last four games, rushing for at least 106 yards three times over that stretch. Baker Mayfield didn't complete a pass on Sunday and had under 100 yards two weeks ago in his return to action. Weather and facing poor run defenses played a role in the lack of a passing game, but it could also be a sign Mayfield is limited in his return from a thumb injury. Regardless, Irving has been on a heater of late and he's the clear focal point of this Tampa Bay offense right now. Bet on Week 9 NFL games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets: