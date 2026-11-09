The Chicago Bears will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. Chicago has won five of its last six games overall, including a 34-17 road win over defending Super Bowl champion Seattle on Monday. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, has won three of its last four games and is coming off a 16-0 win over Atlanta. According to the latest Bears vs. Buccaneers odds, Chicago is favored by 6.5 points at home, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is priced at -148 (risk $148 to win $100) to throw 2+ touchdowns. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Kickoff for Bears vs. Buccaneers is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. SportsLine's experts and computer model have analyzed SNF and revealed their Buccaneers vs. Bears prediction, and you can also read our NFL betting preview for Sunday Night Football. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Bears vs. Buccaneers betting preview

Tampa Bay enters this matchup after one of the most unique results of the season, as the Buccaneers became the first team with zero completions in a game since the Bills (vs. Jets) in 1974. Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw just three passes in a 16-0 win over Atlanta in a game that was played in the rain. Instead, the Buccaneers set a franchise record with 324 rushing yards.

This week, their rushing attack is facing the Bears, who just strengthened their defensive line with the acquisition of star Jeffery Simmons from the Titans. Simmons had six tackles, one sack and two tackles for a loss in a win over the Seahawks last week, which was his Chicago debut. The Bears are attempting to win four straight primetime games for the first time since 2013.

They lead the NFL in average time of possession, and they have the second-best defensive third-down percentage (23.8) by any team through eight games since 2000. Chicago is a 6.5-point home favorite in the Bears vs. Buccaneers odds, while the over/under is 47.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Buccaneers vs. Bears picks, best bets

Bears -6.5 (-112)

Baker Mayfield Under 213.5 passing yards (-111)

Bears -6.5 (-112)

"The Bears are off a stunning performance in Seattle, and we have to be careful not to buy high," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "But the lookahead for this game was also Bears -6, and I'm more a believer that the Bears are an elite team with Jeffery Simmons stabilizing the defense than I am the Buccaneers are a good team after two weird wins where they didn't have to throw the ball. The Bucs defense has been strong this season, but Chicago just carved up what might be the best defense in the league so I can't expect scoring will be impossible for the Bears. If the Bucs get behind, will we finally see something from the passing attack? I think this should be north of 7." Bet on Buccaneers vs. Bears at bet365 with bonus code CBSBET365 and get $200 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Baker Mayfield Under 213.5 passing yards (-111)

Mayfield dealt with a dislocated thumb earlier this season, causing him to miss several games. He has thrown a combined 14 passes for 64 yards in two games since returning, which are the fewest passing yards by a starting quarterback in consecutive wins since 1974. Mayfield continues to play without wide receiver Jalen McMillan, who is dealing with a knee sprain. SportsLine's model has Mayfield completing 18 of 28 passes for 191 yards on Sunday night, falling well short of this total. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Sunday Night Football: