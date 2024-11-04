Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

WHO Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs WHEN Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8:15 p.m. ET WHERE GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, Missouri HOW ABC

The Kansas City Chiefs have not played a home game in nearly a month and have not lost a regular season or postseason game for almost 11 months. Andy Reid’s reigning champions take a 6-0 record into a meeting with a hobbled team on a two-game losing streak. Tampa Bay has fallen to 4-4 after being beaten by Baltimore and Atlanta. The defeat to the Ravens on a Monday night in Week 7 served as a setback beyond just the result, as the Bucs’ top two receivers went down with injuries. Mike Evans is expected to miss the next few weeks while Chris Godwin is done for the season.

Baker Mayfield and the shorthanded Tampa Bay offense still managed to compile 330 passing yards and three touchdowns against Atlanta, but the Bucs’ struggles on defense was evident and ultimately costly. Now they take on the NFL’s lone unbeaten. Patrick Mahomes once more did enough to lead his team to another win, this time in Las Vegas. He threw for 262 yards and a pair of TDs while the Chiefs held the Raiders to 33 yards rushing and made a critical third quarter goal-line stand en route to a 27-20 victory.

Market FanDuel DraftKings BetMGM Bucs spread +9.5 (-110) +9 (-110) +9 (-110) Chiefs spread -9.5 (-110) -9 (-110) -9 (-110) Bucs moneyline +340 +340 +350 Chiefs moneyline -430 -440 -450 Over Over 45.5 (-114) Over 45.5 (-110) Over 45.5 (-110) Under Under 45.5 (-106) Under 45.5 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110)

Why bet on the Bucs

Statistically speaking, Mayfield has been one of the best quarterbacks through the season’s halfway point. He leads the league in passing touchdowns with 21 and ranks second in yardage with 2,189. Mayfield has tossed three or more TDs in each of the last four games.

The offense ranks eighth in EPA per pass and, despite being blitzed at the fourth-highest rate, the line is the strongest in terms of pressure rate. Given a clean pocket, Mayfield has thrived and been able to find receivers. Despite not having his two best pass catchers, Tampa Bay found a way to rack up 31 points and 432 yards of total offense against the Falcons last week.

Beyond Godwin and Evans, the Bucs have skill players that can maintain this current clip. Over the last two weeks, running back Bucky Irving has averaged 14 touches and 80.5 total yards while playing around 40 percent of the snaps. The fourth-round pick leads Tampa in rushing with 395 yards in addition to 164 receiving. His status is in question because of a toe injury and will be vital if the Bucs want to at least stay close.

Rachaad White and Cade Otton each have multiple touchdown catches. Otton has emerged as a main target with 17 receptions for 181 yards and a pair of scores over the past two weeks. The Chiefs defense has been relatively vulnerable to opposing tight ends, having allowed the second-most receptions (49) and yards (566) to opposing tight ends.

Why bet on the Chiefs

Even as a heavy favorite (at least 9-point favorites at most NFL sportsbooks), several factors point to the Chiefs covering on their home field.

What the Buccaneers faced in Week 8 is not as daunting as what they will encounter on Monday. The Falcons have the 25th-best pass rush win rate, while Kansas City is 14th. The Chiefs also blitz 35 percent of the time – third-most in the league.

As effective as Tampa’s offense is, the defense has been the opposite. The Bucs are 30th in total yards allowed, 29th in passing yards given up, and 28th in points. They’re also 24th in EPA per play and only four teams have yielded more touchdowns (entering Week 9). Over the past four games, opponents have put up point totals of 36, 27, 43, and 31.

While Kansas City’s offensive attack hasn’t been earth-shattering, ranked 10th in total offense, it effectively schemes to exploit the other side’s weaknesses and controls the tempo. The Bucs are sixth in blitz rate and pressure is what Mahomes and his offensive line handle well. The Chiefs possess the second-best pass block win rate unit in the league and the sixth-best run block win rate.

Kansas City has also addressed injuries and haven’t missed a beat. The absence of Rashee Rice and JuJu Smith-Schuster in the passing game has been filed by the newly-acquired DeAndre Hopkins, who has an extra week to get acclimated to the offense. The running game has done its part with Kareem Hunt – scoring at least one touchdown in each of the previous three games while filling in for Isiah Pacheco.

Best bet for Bucs vs. Chiefs: Under 45.5 total points (-106, FanDuel)

With such a heavy favorite, it’s tough to lay the points at this number. Nine or 9.5 points (as it is on FanDuel Sportsbook) leaves the bettor vulnerable to a backdoor cover even if the game seems relatively out of reach.

On the surface, the Buccaneers’ propensity to score combined with Tampa Bay’s poor defense might scream to take the over on the total. Asking the offense to still put up a bunch of points without the primary options Atlanta is one thing. Asking it to do that versus the two-time defending champs, who have lately been playing all-around great defense, in Arrowhead, is another.

The Chiefs aren’t the high-scoring team fans have become accustomed to, as they rank 11th in points per game (24.7). They move at their own pace and the Bucs’ defense has been pretty relenting. If Kansas City gets a lead, it will lean on ball control to limit Tampa’s possessions. Under Reid, the under is 65-40 at home.