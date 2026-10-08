We've reached Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season, and this week's 15-game slate kicks off with the 0-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers clashing with the 2-2 Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. Tampa has had a tough start to 2026, and things only got tougher after Baker Mayfield suffered a dislocated right thumb in Week 3, pushing undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels to start in the Bucs' Week 4 loss to Green Bay. Dallas got back to .500 last week by winning a shootout with Houston. So what do these offenses have in store for us in Week 5? We've made two anytime touchdown prop betting picks for Thursday Night Football, one for each team, including a receiver who is as hot as anyone in the NFL right now. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff for Buccaneers vs. Cowboys is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium. If you're interested in NFL betting on player props and anytime touchdown scorers, make sure to check out our two picks at FanDuel Sportsbook. Bet on NFL player props and more with the FanDuel promo code to get up to $250 in bonus bets:

For more prop betting options, expert picks and full model simulations of Buccaneers vs. Cowboys on Thursday Night Football, check out SportsLine before you start making picks at the best betting apps.

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys anytime touchdown scorer props

Chris Godwin (+480)

The Bucs' offense has been a tough watch this year, and things were only made more difficult with Mayfield getting hurt and Daniels needing to play. The Kansas product was fine in Week 4, tossing a touchdown but also throwing two picks in a loss to Green Bay. He and the Bucs' offense get a juicy matchup against Dallas' suspect secondary. There are a lot of intriguing picks here, but I'm going to roll with Godwin. He has yet to find the end zone this year, but Godwin led the Bucaneers in targets with seven, reeling in six in Week 4. That was a season high for Godwin, and it's clear that Daniels trusts his veteran receiver. At these odds against this defense, this feels like a strong play. Bet on NFL player props and more at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after spending $5 or more:

CeeDee Lamb (-110)

No receiver is hotter than Lamb. The star Dallas wideout has had 153, 112 and 189 receiving yards over the last three weeks, and he already has four receiving scores on the year. Even with George Pickens and other notable names on this offense, it's clear Lamb is the guy that Dak Prescott wants to get the ball to. Lamb has had at least eight targets in all four games this year, including a whopping 21 last week which turned into 17 catches. The Bucs have the No. 9 passing defense in the NFL, but we also just saw Lamb torch a Houston defense that was elite last year. Ride the hot hand. Bet on Week 5 NFL games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets: