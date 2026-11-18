Maybe the biggest single play so far this NFL season happened this past Sunday in Munich, Germany. That was when Lions pass-rushing superstar Aidan Hutchinson sacked Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, the 2025 NFL MVP runner-up, in the first quarter of Detroit's 35-10 win. Maye broke his ankle on the play and probably is done for the season, then Hutchinson tore his ACL while celebrating the sack, and he's certainly finished for 2026. Sign up to bet on NFL games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

The Lions have the offense to win the franchise's first Super Bowl, but now probably don't have the defense to even get to the big game. On the flip side, Tampa Bay has a Super Bowl-caliber defense, at least of late, but likely doesn't have the offense to make noise. So it's a fascinating matchup between the clubs Sunday from Ford Field.

No weather concerns indoors for the 1 ET kick on Fox. At -7 via DraftKings, Detroit is taking only 33% of handle but 64% of wagers. Heavy leans on Over 43.5, even though Bucs QB Baker Mayfield is in some question.

Bucs vs. Lions same-game parlay

Detroit money line

Both score 10+ points

BetMGM SGP price: -175

The Lions have had the offense to win the Super Bowl since 2024 but can't keep the defense healthy. That unit has totaled 429 games missed the past three seasons (including this one), most in the NFL. Hutchinson, linebacker Jack Campbell and secondary pieces Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph and Alim McNeill all have suffered major issues. And all are under 27 years old.

Hutchinson leads the NFL in pressures with 351 since 2022 and tops the team with 50 this season, second in the league. He was the +1100 third-favorite for Defensive Player of the Year but now is obviously off the board. It's the second season-ending injury in the past three years for Hutchinson, who played five games in 2024 before sustaining a broken tibia and fibula. I think that Lions team would have won the NFC that season if he were healthy.

Quarterbacks with time against this Detroit defense have succeeded big-time in 2026. Per ESPN: On unpressured dropbacks since Week 5, the Lions are 27th in defensive success rate with a completion percentage allowed over expectation of plus-3.1%, which is well above league average. Long story short: If they don't pressure the QB, they get torn up.

Campbell probably isn't returning this season, either, after a scary neck injury suffered on Nov. 1 against Minnesota. Joseph is expected to make his season debut Sunday, however. He has been on the PUP list because of a chronic knee injury that caused him to miss the final 11 games of last season. The other two secondary guys have been back.

That core five has missed 62 combined games since 2024, and all five have been on the field for just four of the team's 43 games – none of the past 38. In total, they have played together on just 3% of all Detroit defensive snaps in that span.

Despite that Hutchinson injury, the various sportsbooks didn't hit the Lions too hard because they did win the game easily against a good Patriots foe and are sitting at 7-2. Their +220 odds to win the NFC North and +870 to win the conference title for the first time are largely unchanged. Detroit did go from +1800 to win the Super Bowl to +2200. To make the playoffs, the team was -330 entering the New England game and is now -600.

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As for Tampa Bay (3-6) as it comes out of a bye week, its only route to the postseason is surely to win the mega-weak NFC South as it sits just a game behind first-place Carolina, holds the current tiebreaker and hosts the Panthers on Monday in Week 12.

If Mayfield and that offense could be just league average, the Bucs should win the division, and they are +140 to do so behind the Panthers (+130). Tampa Bay leads the NFL in takeaways (21), rushing defense (79.1 YPG) and defensive EPA per game (10.7). It is the only club in league history to allow fewer than 80 rushing yards per game, have 15 or more interceptions and still be below .500 through Week 10.

That's mostly on Mayfield, as he has seven turnovers in his six games – he has missed a few with injuries. He's only the fourth quarterback in the past 10 seasons with 925 or fewer passing yards and three or fewer passing TDs in his first six starts of a season. This century, there have been 880 qualified QB seasons through Week 10, and Mayfield's -0.28 expected points added per dropback ranks fourth-worst among them. All-time bust JaMarcus Russell of the Raiders is one of a few QBs worse than Mayfield on that list at -0.44.

There are a lot of reasons for that, but the former Heisman winner is holding on to the ball too long. He's been sacked on 37.5% of dropbacks when pressured this season, the second-highest rate by a qualified QB through Week 10 in the past 10 seasons. Perhaps Mayfield is facing the perfect team on Sunday, then.

That's if he plays. Mayfield did suffer a foot injury in Week 9, and this week the Bucs added Cooper Rush to the practice squad and signed Easton Stick to the 53-man roster. NFL Network reported late Tuesday that Mayfield "seems to be trending" toward sitting out. Undrafted rookie Jalen Daniels, 1-2 as a starter, would get the call if Mayfield can't go.

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This isn't the best price ever, clearly, but sometimes I just let the sportsbooks do the work for me and this was a pre-made parlay at BetMGM and I'm good with it. I'll likely add something later to get the number down a bit, but I do think this cashes solo. Surely Daniels (if he starts) can get the Bucs to 10 points. They scored at least 14 in each of his three earlier starts. The model has Lions 31-22, but not sure if that's accounting for Mayfield yet. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.