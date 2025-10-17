The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) will visit the Detroit Lions (4-2) for 'Monday Night Football' in Week 7. The Buccaneers are coming off a 30-19 win over the San Francisco 49ers. They have won two in a row and are 3-0 on the road. The Lions, meanwhile, were beaten 30-17 by the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6, snapping a four-game winning streak.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Ford Field in Detroit on ABC and ESPN. The Lions are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Buccaneers vs. Lions odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5. The Lions are -262 money line favorites, while the Buccaneers are +211 underdogs. Before making any Buccaneers vs. Lions picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has zoned in on Buccaneers vs. Lions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Lions vs. Buccaneers:

Buccaneers vs. Lions spread Detroit -5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Buccaneers vs. Lions over/under 52.5 points Buccaneers vs. Lions money line Tampa Bay +211, Detroit -262



Here are SportsLine model's best bets for Buccaneers vs. Lions:

Lions -5.5

Over 52.5 points

Jared Goff continues to play at a high level. In six games this season he has thrown for 14 touchdowns against two interceptions. Detroit is 2-0 against the spread as the home team and 2-0 ATS as the home favorite. The Buccaneers have been one of the best teams in the league so far this season and is 4-2 ATS this season. The model expects Detroit to be strong at home and has the Lions covering the spread in 52% of simulations.

Detroit is currently 11th in the league in total offense (353.7) and second in scoring offense (31.8). In six games, Goff has thrown for 1,390 passing yards and has a rating of 120.6. In the passing game, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has caught 44 passes for 452 yards, which is sixth-best in the NFL, and six touchdowns, tied for the most. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, are sixth in points per game (26.2). Quarterback Baker Mayfield has 1,539 passing yards and is tied for fourth in passing touchdowns (12). The Over hits in 59% of simulations, according to the SportsLine Projection Model.

