Two NFC powerhouses meet on Sunday Night Football in Week 12 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head west to face the Los Angeles Rams. Both teams are headlined by star quarterbacks playing like MVP candidates. Matthew Stafford is now the favorite to win the award while Baker Mayfield has cooled a bit after a strong start but could be getting some key skill players back for this clash. Mayfield has still had a strong season with 17 touchdowns to just three picks and has shown he can deliver signature wins in key spots for the Bucs. Stafford saw his three-game stretch of throwing for four or more touchdowns snapped last week, but he's still been excellent on the year with 27 touchdowns to just two interceptions.

We'll take a look at the best NFL player props for Mayfield and Stafford with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. For a full game forecast for Bucs vs. Rams and more NFL player prop recommendations, head to SportsLine.

Passing yards props

Baker Mayfield: 240.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Matthew Stafford: 251.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Top pick: Baker Mayfield Over 240.5 passing yards (4.5 stars)

The model has a consensus line for Mayfield at 242.5 passing yards and it projects him for 291.0 yards. Mayfield has thrown for under 200 yards in two of the last three games but has four games of 241+ passing yards this season. Stafford's Under on his consensus line of 247.5 passing yards is also rated at 4.5 stars.

Passing attempts props

Baker Mayfield: 34.5 (Over -114, Under -112)

Matthew Stafford: 34.5 (Over -106, Under -120)

Top pick: Matthew Stafford Under 34.5 passing attempts (3.5 stars)

Despite Stafford's torrid pace and a prolific Rams offense, the veteran quarterback has only thrown the ball 35+ times in three games this season. Stafford has gone Under 34.5 attempts in four of his last five games, but that hasn't stopped him from putting up massive numbers.

Passing touchdowns props

Baker Mayfield: 1.5 (Over +110, Under -140)

Matthew Stafford: 2.5 (Over +152, Under -196)

Top pick: Baker Mayfield Over 1.5 passing TDs (4 stars)

Mayfield is projected for 1.8 passing touchdowns on Sunday in a game that could potentially turn into a shootout. The quarterback has thrown for two or more touchdown passes in six games but only one of those has happened over the last four contests.