Two of the NFL's best young receivers will be on center stage in Week 12 when Puka Nacua and the Los Angeles Rams host Emeka Egbuka and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. The 8-2 Rams are coming off a big win over the Seattle Seahawks, while the Bucs are 6-4 but have lost two in a row.

Nacua is having another excellent season in his third NFL campaign, ranking third in the league in receptions (73) and fourth in receiving yards (850). Egbuka has served as the Bucs' lead receiver for most of the year as a rookie due to injuries to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and he's 12th in the league in yards at 717, and he's also caught six touchdowns.

Both players will be popular when it comes to NFL player props on Sunday, so which receiver should you back when it comes to receptions and receiving yards props? The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has issued its top picks for both of these props and shared which star receiver to target. All odds and lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Want more Buccaneers vs. Rams betting analysis and insights? Check out the SportsLine game forecast for Sunday Night Football, which includes player prop recommendations and expert best bets.

Receiving yards props

Puka Nacua: 91.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Emeka Egbuka: 68.5 (Over -110, Under -114)

Top pick: Emeka Egbuka Over 68.5 receiving yards (4.5 stars)

The model expects a big day from Egbuka, even against a tough Los Angeles defense. The rookie is projected to have 89 yards on Sunday Night Football, well Over his 68.5 prop line. Egbuka has cleared 68.5 four times in 10 games this year, but it is worth noting he's gone Under this line in four of his last five games played.

Receptions props

Puka Nacua: 7.5 (Over -102, Under -125)

Emeka Egbuka: 5.5 (Over +107, Under -137)

Top pick: Puka Nacua Over 7.5 receptions (3.5 stars)

Nacua has been one of the top receivers in the league all year long, and he typically commands a very large target share. Nacua started the year with five straight games with eight or more receptions, but he has had seven or fewer catches in each of his last four contests. The model likes that trend to reverse on Sunday, though, as it projects 8.6 receptions to go Over his 7.5 receptions line at plus money.