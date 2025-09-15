All eyes are on the quarterbacks whenever an NFL game is on, and that'll certainly be the case on Monday Night Football when Baker Mayfield leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into Houston for a Week 2 date with CJ Stroud and the Texans. The Bucs are coming off a big win over Atlanta in Week 1 that saw Mayfield lead a late go-ahead touchdown drive. Meanwhile, the Texans mustered just nine points against the Rams in a loss last Sunday.

Will one or both of Mayfield and Stroud pop off in prime time? There are a ton of NFL player props available for each star quarterback at the top sportsbooks, and here, we break down the top values with the help of the SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

We'll be using odds from DraftKings Sportsbook to look at each quarterback's props. Check out the SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model forecast for Buccaneers-Texans, including player props.

Passing yardage props

Baker Mayfield: 231.5 (Over -111, Under -113)

CJ Stroud: 228.5 (Over -111, Under -113)

Top pick: CJ Stroud Over 229.5 passing yards (4 stars)



Stroud began the year with a clunker, passing for just 188 yards while throwing a pick in a 14-9 loss to the Rams, but the ITL team projects the third-year quarterback to bounce back against Tampa as he's projected to throw for 245.6 yards on Monday. Stroud has gone Over this line in four of his last five home games when Houston is favored, averaging 267.8 yards per game over that span.

Passing touchdowns props

Baker Mayfield: 1.5 (Over +105, Under -134)

CJ Stroud: 1.5 (Over +129, Under -166)

Top pick: Baker Mayfield Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (3.5 stars)

Mayfield threw for 41 passing touchdowns last year and kicked off 2025 on a high note with three touchdowns in Week 1, with two going to rookie Emeka Egbuka. The ITL model projects the veteran quarterback to pass for 2.3 on Monday, as Mayfield is averaging three touchdown passes per game over his last five games, all of which have gone Over this line.

Pass attempts props

Baker Mayfield: 32.5 (Over -122, Under -105)

CJ Stroud: 32.5 (Over -110, Under -116)

Top pick: Baker Mayfield Under 32.5 pass attempts (3.5 stars)

Mayfield came up just short of this line last week with 32 attempts, and the ITL team projects him to have 30.7 attempts on Monday. Mayfield has gone under this line in seven of his last 10 games with an average of 30.4 pass attempts per contest over that timeframe.

Pass completions props

Baker Mayfield: 21.5 (Over -114, Under -112)

CJ Stroud: 21.5 (Over -120, Under -106)

Top pick: Baker Mayfield Under 21.5 completions (3.5 stars)

Mayfield started the year completing 53.1% of his pass attempts in Week 1, and the ITL team projects him to go Under his 21.5 completions line again this week with a projection of 19.3. Mayfield has gone Under his completions prop in six of his last 10 games.