It's a Monday night doubleheader, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing the Houston Texans at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Los Angeles Chargers at the Las Vegas Raiders at 10 p.m. ET. There will be a lot of offensive stars playing tonight, including Buccaneers veteran wideout Mike Evans and Texans star pass-catcher Nico Collins.

The SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and has graded individual player props on a 0 through 5 star scale based on each player's average across the simulations. Using this tool, should you be backing Evans or Collins' player props for this upcoming showdown?

We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to look at each wideout's props. Check out the model from the ITL team's forecast for the entire Buccaneers-Texans game, including more player props.

Receiving yardage props

Nico Collins: 76.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Mike Evans: 64.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Top SportsLine projection model pick: Evans Under 64.5 (3.5 stars)



The Inside the Lines team has Evans projected for 61.1 receiving yards against the Texans. Evans has gone Under his receiving yards prop in five of his past eight games when facing a team with a losing record.

Receptions props

Nico Collins: 5.5 (Over -140, Under +106)

Mike Evans: 4.5 (Over -144, Under +108)

Top SportsLine projection model pick: Collins Under 5.5 (3 stars)

Collins has forecasted for 5.2 receptions, making this a 3-star recommendation with the Under coming in at plus money. In the last five contests where the Texans have been favorites (they're laying 2.5 points on MNF), Collins has averaged 4.6 catches and has gone Under this prop four times.