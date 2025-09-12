AFC South meets NFC South as the Houston Texans host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 2. The Texans are looking for their first win of the 2025 NFL season after being held without a touchdown in a 14-9 Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers enter Week 2 following a nail-biter against the Atlanta Falcons that ended with a 23-20 victory.



Kickoff from NRG Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET. Houston is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Buccaneers vs. Texans odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 42.5. Before making any Texans vs. Buccaneers picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has zoned in on Texans vs. Buccaneers. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Ravens vs. Bills:

Buccaneers vs. Texans spread Texans -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Buccaneers vs. Texans over/under 42.5 points Buccaneers vs. Texans money line TB +118, HOU -142



Here are the SportsLine Projection Model's best bets for Buccaneers vs. Texans:

Over 42.5

Tampa Bay went 10-7-0 ATS last season and covered the spread against Atlanta in Week 1. Baker Mayfield didn't generate much yardage but still threw three touchdown passes. Rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is already proving to be a welcome addition to the Mike Evans-lead receiving corps, which will go up against a Texans defense that allowed 244 passing yards in Week 1. The model projects the Buccaneers will cover the spread in over 59% of simulations on Monday Night Football.

Week 1 games for both of these teams hit the Under, but Monday night's game could be an offensive shootout since neither defense was overwhelmingly good in their season-openers. Plus, the Over hit in 12 games for the Bucs in 2024. The Over hits in over 50% of simulations, according to the SportsLine Projection Model.

