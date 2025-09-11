The Houston Texans (0-1) will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) in a battle on Monday Night Football. Houston started off the campaign with a 14-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on the road. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 23-20. This will be the seventh contest in history between these teams, and the Texans own a 5-1 all-time record over the Bucs. Back in 2023, Houston beat Tampa Bay 39-37.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston. The Texans are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Buccaneers vs. Texans odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 42.5. Before making any Buccaneers vs. Texans picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can also target the all-new DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a 33-17 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Buccaneers vs. Texans. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Buccaneers vs. Texans:

Buccaneers vs. Texans spread Houston -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Buccaneers vs. Texans over/under 42.5 points Buccaneers vs. Texans money line Houston -135, Tampa Bay +114



Here are SportsLine model's best bets for Buccaneers vs. Texans:

Buccaneers +2.5

Over 42.5 points

Buccaneers +2.5

The Buccaneers found a way to secure a three-point win on the road against a division rival in Week 1. In 2024, Tampa Bay went 3-1 ATS as the away underdog and 5-3 ATS as the away team. The biggest problem area for the Texans is their offensive line, which allowed seven QB hits, three sacks, and had C.J. Stroud pressured on 41% of his dropbacks. The model predicts the Buccaneers (+2.5) will cover the spread in 58% of simulations.

Over 42.5 points

The Buccaneers offense is without Chris Godwin, but Emeka Egbuka immediately stepped up. In his debut, he finished with 67 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Tampa Bay's Baker Mayfield had 167 passing yards with three touchdowns in the season opener. Houston's offense only had nine points, yet fans should expect a better showing in a unit that has C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins, and Nick Chubb. They combine to score 46 total points, and the Over hits in 55% of simulations, according to the SportsLine Projection Model.

Want more Week 2 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's Week 2 NFL best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 2 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see Week 2 picks from NFL insider Emory Hunt, who is 45-24-1 in his last 70 NFL picks. See his Week 2 NFL best bets right here.