Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff may have been cast aside by their former teams but they are now MVP candidates through six weeks of the 2025 season heading into a Week 7 showdown on Monday, Oct. 20. The Bucs are 5-1 entering this game while the Lions are 4-2, with both teams carrying Super Bowl expectations. We'll take a look at our favorite Mayfield and Goff player props for Monday's game with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bet Baker Mayfield and Jared Goff props at DraftKings here and get $300 in bonus bets if your first bet wins along with three months of NBA League Pass:

If you're interested in a full game forecast for Buccaneers vs. Lions and other prop recommendations, check out the SportsLine Projection Model which simulates every game 10,000 times. If you're new to NFL betting, be sure to look at our betting guide.

Passing yards props

Baker Mayfield: 244.5 (Over -114, Under -111)

Jared Goff: 260.5 (Over -111, Under -113)

Top pick: Baker Mayfield Over 244.5 passing yards (4 stars)

The SportsLine Projection Model sees Mayfield, who is averaging 256.5 yards per game, smashing this Over on Monday. It has him at 289.6 yards in what could be a potential shootout. The Buccaneers have had some injuries at the skill positions but Mike Evans is set to return Monday and Emeka Egbuka is a game-time call. Mayfield has been airing it out regardless of the injuries and has gone past this particular line three of the six games he's played.

Pass attempts props

Baker Mayfield: 33.5 (Over -111, Under -115)

Jared Goff: 32.5 (Over -122, Under -105)

Top pick: Jared Goff Over 32.5 pass attempts (3.5 stars)

Goff threw the ball 39 times in Week 1 but has had less than 30 pass attempts in every game since then. The Lions have found some more success on the ground, which has let Goff pick his spots. However, the SportsLine Projection Model has him at 33.5 attempts on Monday night.

Pass TDs props

Baker Mayfield: 1.5 (Over -164, Under +128)

Jared Goff: 1.5 (Over -189, Under +147)

Top pick: Jared Goff Over 1.5 pass TDs (3 stars)

Even though the Lions are running the ball more, Goff has been finding the endzone through the air regularly. He has 14 touchdowns on the year, highlighted by a five-touchdown showing against the Bears in Week 2. Goff has thrown two or more touchdowns in four of the six games he's played, including the last three.