The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will lean on Rachaad White once again in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season with Bucky Irving sidelined, while the Detroit Lions will trot out their two-headed monster in the backfield with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery when the two teams meet on Monday Night Football. Here, we'll take a look at the best props for White and Gibbs with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

Rushing yards props

Rachaad White: 50.5 (Over -115, Under -110)

Jahmyr Gibbs: 60.5 (Over -114, Under -110)

Top pick: Jahmyr Gibbs Over 60.5 rushing yards (4 stars)

Gibbs is projected for 75.6 yards on the ground according to the model. He's been on fire since the Week 1 dud, topping this line in four of the next five games. Gibbs is also involved in the passing game, so it's possible he sees less attempts than usual if this game turns into a bit of a shootout. However, he's efficient enough to once again go Over 60.5 rushing yards.

Rushing attempts props

Rachaad White: 14.5 (Over -116, Under -110)

Jahmyr Gibbs: 13.5 (Over -106, Under -121)

Top pick: Jahmyr Gibbs Over 13.5 rushing attempts (4 stars)

Gibbs has rushed the ball 14 or more times in three of the last four games, so the Lions are giving him more work on the ground lately. The former first-round pick is averaging 4.5 yards per rush, so Detroit doesn't need to give him a ton of work to get good yardage from his carries. The model projects Gibbs for 15.8 carries on Monday.