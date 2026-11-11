The Buffalo Bulls enter Wednesday night MACtion as a slight road favorite, squaring off with the Ball State Cardinals. Buffalo (6-3, 4-1 MAC) has won four of its last five games, including a road upset in October over Toledo as an 18.5-point underdog, with Jason Wright handling quarterback duties in place of injured Elijah Holmes. Ball State (3-6, 2-3 MAC) has struggled in the win column this season, but has been one of the MAC's most Over-friendly teams, with the total going Over in seven of nine games. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Ind. The Bulls are 1.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 51.5 in the latest Buffalo vs. Ball State odds. Before making any Buffalo vs. Ball State picks, check out the Buffalo vs. Ball State predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated this matchup 10,000 times.

Buffalo vs. Ball State odds

Buffalo vs. Ball State spread Buffalo -1.5 Buffalo vs. Ball State over/under 51.5 points Buffalo vs. Ball State money line Buffalo -120, Ball State +106 Buffalo vs. Ball State picks See picks at SportsLine Buffalo vs. Ball State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Buffalo vs. Ball State predictions

After simulating Buffalo vs. Ball State 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 51.5 points at betting apps and the best college football betting sites. Ball State has been one of the MAC's most Over-inclined environments this season, with the total going Over in seven of its nine games. Buffalo has also trended toward the Over, with five of nine contests hitting, and both programs project to combine for a big number on Wednesday night.

The model projects that Buffalo quarterback Jason Wright will throw for over 150 yards and one touchdown. Ball State quarterback Keldric Luster enters this matchup looking to find offensive rhythm with multiple tight ends sidelined, as Sean Ward, Mason Riggins and Cole Coonrod are all listed with injuries heading into the game.

The computer is calling for 56 combined points as the Over is the value side 62% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Buffalo vs. Ball State picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Buffalo vs. Ball State, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that simulates each game 10,000 times, and find out.