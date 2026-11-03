Teams looking to stay in the mix for the Mid-American Conference title battle when the Buffalo Bulls face the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks in a key matchup on Tuesday night. Buffalo is coming off a 31-24 win over Bowling Green on Oct. 24, while Miami defeated Central Michigan 28-27 that same day. The Bulls (5-3, 3-1 MAC), who are tied with two other teams, including Miami, for third in the league, are 1-2 on the road. The RedHawks (5-3, 3-1 MAC), who have won three in a row, are 3-1 on their home field in 2026. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Fred C. Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio. The RedHawks are 6-point favorites, with the over/under at 44.5 in the latest Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio) odds. Miami is 4-4 against the spread, while Buffalo is 3-5 ATS. Before making any Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio) picks, check out the Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio) predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio) odds

Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio) spread Miami (Ohio) -6 Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio) over/under 44.5 points Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio) money line Miami (Ohio) -225, Buffalo +190 Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio) picks See picks at SportsLine Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio) streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio) predictions

After simulating Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio) 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 44.5 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in six of the last 10 head-to-head matchups between the teams. It has also hit in six of the last 10 Buffalo and Miami (Ohio) games. The RedHawks are the third-highest scoring team in the conference, averaging 27 points per game. Buffalo is sixth in the MAC in scoring, averaging 22.6 points.

The model projects that Buffalo quarterback Jason Wright will throw for more than 175 yards and one touchdown. He has thrown for 987 yards and seven touchdowns on the season. Miami (Ohio) quarterback Caleb Heavner is projected to throw for over 215 yards and two scores.

The computer is calling for 50 combined points as the Over is the value side 64% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio) picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Miami (Ohio) vs. Buffalo, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 80-77 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 10 on a 80-77 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.