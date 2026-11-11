Buffalo will try to extend its four-game winning streak when it travels to Ball State in a critical MACtion game on Wednesday night. The Bulls are one game behind Ohio atop the MAC standings, while the Cardinals are two games behind the Bulls. Buffalo is a 1.5-point road favorite in the Buffalo vs. Ball State odds, with the over/under at 51.5 for this 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Bet on Buffalo vs. Ball State at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets plus three free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+:

We'll look at the latest Ball State vs. Buffalo odds and Buffalo vs. Ball State spread at DraftKings Sportsbook before breaking down this matchup. We'll also share our best bets from SportsLine's proven computer model. Anybody following SportsLine's picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Buffalo vs. Ball State betting odds (via DraftKings)

Buffalo vs. Ball State money line: Buffalo -115, Ball State +106 Buffalo vs. Ball State over/under: 51.5 (Over -105, Under -115) Buffalo vs. Ball State spread: Buffalo -1.5

Buffalo vs. Ball State betting preview

Buffalo lost three of its first five games this season, but it has rattled off four consecutive wins since then. The Bulls won the latter three games by a single possession, including a 34-31 overtime win at Miami (OH) last week. They trailed by 15 points in the fourth quarter, but wide receiver Chance Morrow's 199-yard performance propelled the Bulls to a victory.

Ball State had its two-game winning streak snapped in a 31-30 overtime loss at Mass last week, as a missed extra point was the difference. Freshman running back Jalen Bonds racked up 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the loss. The Cardinals are 2-3 in the MAC this season, sitting three games behind Ohio (5-0).

The Cardinals hold an 11-3 edge in the all-time series, but Buffalo notched a 51-48 win in the most recent meeting (2024). Buffalo is a 2.5-point favorite in the Buffalo vs. Ball State odds, while the over/under is 51.5. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Buffalo vs. Ball State picks, prediction

Buffalo -1.5 vs. Ball State

Buffalo enters tonight's matchup on a four-game winning streak. The Bulls are averaging 28.3 points per game during that stretch, and quarterback Jason Wright continues to be productive under center. In Buffalo's overtime victory against Miami (OH) on Nov. 3, Wright racked up 358 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also recorded two rushing touchdowns. In addition, Buffalo is 5-0 against the spread in its last five games overall, a trend SportsLine's advanced computer model sees continuing on Wednesday. The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for Buffalo to secure a 31-25 victory over Ball State, helping the Bulls cover the spread in 59% of simulations.