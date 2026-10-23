The Chicago Bulls battle the Milwaukee Bucks in the Bucks' home opener, which will be played in the late afternoon on Friday due to the World Series. Chicago opened its season with a 135-92 loss at Toronto on Wednesday, while Milwaukee dropped a 128-116 decision at Washington that same night. The Bulls (0-1), who finished fourth in the Central Division at 31-51 a year ago, are 13-29 on the road since the start of last season. The Bucks (0-1), who finished third in the division at 32-50 in 2025-26, were 19-22 on their home court. This will be the first home game since Milwaukee traded Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat in the offseason. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is set for 4 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Bulls vs. Bucks odds, while the over/under is 237.5. Before making any Bulls vs. Bucks picks, check out the Bulls vs. Bucks predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters the 2026-27 season off yet another huge season, including going 26-10 (72%) on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Bulls vs. Bucks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Bucks vs. Bulls:

Bulls vs. Bucks spread: Bulls -1.5 Bulls vs. Bucks over/under: 239 points Bulls vs. Bucks money line: Bulls -105, Bucks -104 Bulls vs. Bucks picks: See picks at SportsLine Bulls vs. Bucks streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Bulls vs. Bucks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Bulls vs. Bucks, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (239) on the best betting apps.

This matchup looks to favor the Over. The Over has hit in each of Chicago's last two games, and in eight of the last 10 Milwaukee games. TheOver also hit in three of the last five head-to-head matchups that were played in Milwaukee.

Without Antetokounmpo, the Bucks have a revamped roster led by Tyler Herro, who was acquired from Miami. In the season opener, he scored 24 points, while dishing out nine assists and grabbing two rebounds. Chicago finished 12th overall in scoring last season, averaging 116.3 points per game. Defensively, the Bulls were 28th, allowing an average of 121.5 points per game. Milwaukee wasn't much better, finishing 20th and allowing 116.8 points per game.

The model is projecting 241 combined points as the Over hits 54% of the time. See the Bulls vs. Bucks spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Bulls vs. Bucks picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Bulls vs. Bucks, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bulls vs. Bucks line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.



