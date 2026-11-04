The Butler Bulldogs look to make it 2-0 when they take on the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in a non-conference matchup on Wednesday. FDU is coming off a 120-45 loss at Illinois on Monday, while Butler rolled to a 96-60 win over Lafayette that same night. The Knights, who tied for sixth in the Northeast Conference at 8-10, finished 11-21 overall last season. The Bulldogs, who tied for seventh in the Big East at 7-13, were 16-16 overall in 2025-26. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is at 7 p.m. ET. Butler is a 27.5-point favorite in the latest Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Butler odds, while the over/under is 155.5. Before making any Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Butler picks, check out the Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Butler predictions from the SportsLine projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Butler and just revealed its betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Butler vs. Fairleigh Dickinson:

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Butler spread: Butler -27.5 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Butler over/under: 155.5 points Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Butler money line: Butler -5000, Fairleigh Dickinson +4000 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Butler picks: See picks at SportsLine Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Butler streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Butler predictions

After evaluating Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Butler from every angle, the model is going Under on the total (155.5 points) on the best betting apps. The Under has hit in three of the last four Fairleigh Dickinson games. The Knights finished ranked 341st in scoring last season, averaging 67.2 points per game. Butler, meanwhile, finished 92nd in the nation in scoring, averaging 79.4 points.

The model projects no FDU player to score more than seven points. David Jevtic and Vophcy Prophete are the only Knights to score six or more points. Butler has two players who are projected to score 15 or more points -- Jalen Jackson and Jordan Ellerbee.

The model projects 149 points as the Under hits 65% of the time. See the Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Butler spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Butler picks

In addition to going Under, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Butler, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Butler spread to back, all from the model on an 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to 2025, and find out.



