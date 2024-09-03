Buying multiple Seattle Seahawks to exceed prop totals in 2024

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The Seattle Seahawks made a splash in the offseason, but rather than an overarching shake-up of the roster, the big change happened at the leadership level. After 14 seasons with Pete Carroll at the helm, the Seahawks have a new head coach in Mike Macdonald, who arrives from Baltimore with a tremendous defensive reputation.

Macdonald will be tasked with attempting to lift the Seahawks to the playoffs, and Seattle is coming off back-to-back seasons with a 9-8 record. Seattle did end the 2023 season with three wins in the final four games, and the team brings back its offensive infrastructure from a strong unit. Most of the roster changes were on the margins, though the Seahawks did lose legendary linebacker Bobby Wagner in free agency. Seattle adds a potentially dominant defensive tackle in rookie Byron Murphy II, and Geno Smith is back for another run at the quarterback position to provide stability.

The Seahawks enter the 2024 season with a projected over/under win total of either 7.5 or 8.5 games, and Seattle has Super Bowl odds between +5500 and +6500, depending on which sportsbook you’re looking at. Here are five bets to consider involving the Seahawks before the 2024 season begins.

Kenneth Walker Over 875.5 rushing yards (-112, FanDuel)

The preseason buzz around Walker is tremendous, and the former Michigan State standout has impressed in training camp. Sometimes, the hype can be overstated, but Walker’s rushing fundamentals are strong, and this is a modest total for a player of his skill set. Walker has at least 900 rushing yards in each of his first two NFL seasons, all while missing two games in each campaign. He also closed the 2023 season strong, averaging 68 rushing yards per game over his final four contests, which projects to more than 1,150 yards per 17 games.

His volume is not through the roof to the level of some lead ball carriers, but Seattle could pivot more in his direction as he enters his third season. There could be value in alternate yardage totals that push Walker well above 1,000 yards this season, and he should surpass this number if he can replicate (or exceed) his 15-game average from 2022 and 2023.

Kenneth Walker Over 7.5 rushing touchdowns (-112, FanDuel)

As noted above, Walker is in line for No. 1 duty for Seattle’s backfield, and we’re doubling down on the talented running back. He has 17 career rushing touchdowns in two seasons, and Walker also displayed a nose for the end zone with 18 rushing touchdowns in 12 college games during his final pre-NFL season.

While the Seahawks do have another option in Zach Charbonnet, all available intel points to Walker staying in the game at the goal line. That should provide plenty of opportunities, and the 211-pound running back should nudge over the goal line at least eight teams in 17 games.

Tyler Lockett Under 775.5 receiving yards (-110, DraftKings)

Lockett has been one of the most consistent and productive wide receivers in the NFL for nearly a decade. After five straight seasons with at least 965 receiving yards, however, Lockett dipped to 894 receiving yards while appearing in all 17 games a season ago. That coincided with a drop in his yards per reception average (11.3), and former first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba is in line for an uptick in attention in his second season. That isn’t to say that Lockett won’t be involved at all, but he will turn 32 years old in September and the trends for a supporting wide receiver of that age are not positive. That makes the Under on this DraftKings receiving prop all the more appealing.

Lockett’s durability makes this a potentially perilous investment, but he is now in line for No. 3 duties at the wide receiver position and an uptick from Walker out of the backfield should lead to modest production.

DK Metcalf Over 950.5 receiving yards (-112, FanDuel)

Though Metcalf has been a relative disappointment in some fantasy football circles, that is not a result of lackluster yardage production. In fact, Metcalf has cruised beyond this FanDuel receiving total in four consecutive seasons, only falling short during his rookie campaign in 2019. Over the last four seasons, Metcalf has averaged 129.5 targets, 78.5 receptions, and 1,108 receiving yards per season, and he remains the clear No. 1 target for Geno Smith.

Metcalf is also a tremendous physical presence, and he remains squarely in his prime at the age of 26. Durability has not been a concern for Metcalf, who has missed only one game in his NFL career, and it would be a considerable surprise if he did not exceed 1,000 receiving yards.

DK Metcalf to lead NFL in receiving yards (+5500, FanDuel)

Several things would need to come together for Metcalf to lead the NFL in receiving yards, but at +5500 at FanDuel sportsbook, this is an attractive value. Metcalf has a 1,300-yard season under his belt in 2020, and that performance came before the league shifted to a 17-game schedule. Metcalf also produced his highest per-catch average (16.9) of his career in 2023, and there is a pathway to combining that explosiveness with a high reception total in Seattle.

The price discount on Metcalf in this market could be tied to the presence of Smith-Njigba, who does project for more work in 2024, but Tyler Lockett is on the decline and more attention elsewhere could free Metcalf for big-time numbers. It is somewhat of a shot in the dark against competition like Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb, but Metcalf’s upside exceeds 1,500 receiving yards, and that opens the door for a potentially league-leading effort.