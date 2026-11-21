The No. 10 BYU Cougars carry an 8-2 record into their road matchup at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, where they take on a struggling Kansas (4-6) team looking to stay alive for bowl eligibility. BYU has been one of the Big 12's most consistent performers in 2026, going 7-3 against the spread. The Cougars need to win out and get help to make the Big 12 title game, though they appear to be in control of their own destiny for a College Football Playoff at-large spot.

Kickoff is set for noon ET in Lawrence, Kan. BYU is a 5.5-point favorite, with the over/under at 46.5 in the latest BYU vs. Kansas odds. Before making any BYU vs. Kansas picks, check out the BYU vs. Kansas predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated this game 10,000 times.

BYU vs. Kansas odds

BYU vs. Kansas spread BYU -5.5 BYU vs. Kansas over/under 46.5 points BYU vs. Kansas money line BYU -204, Kansas +180 BYU vs. Kansas picks See picks at SportsLine BYU vs. Kansas streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Top BYU vs. Kansas predictions

After simulating BYU vs. Kansas 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 46.5 points. BYU has gone Under in six of its 10 games this season and has shown a tendency toward lower-scoring outcomes in conference play. The Cougars have held their last several opponents in check offensively, and Kansas has not been a team that consistently generates high-scoring games, ranking among the lower-output offenses in the Big 12.



BYU last three games have gone Under the total. Three of the last four games have gone Under the total for Kansas.

The computer is calling for 46 combined points as the Under is the value pick 57% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Kansas vs. BYU picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins BYU vs. Kansas, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this matchup 10,000 times.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is coming off a solid Week 11 performance, going 4-1 on top-rated college football picks against the spread.