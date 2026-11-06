Two of the top teams in the Big 12 clash when the ninth-ranked BYU Cougars face the third-ranked Utah Utes on Saturday afternoon. BYU is coming off a 27-20 win over Arizona State in Week 9, while Utah posted a 49-25 win at Cincinnati. The Cougars (7-1, 4-1 Big 12), who are second in the conference, are 2-1 on the road this season. The Utes (8-0, 5-0 Big 12), who are first in the league, are 5-0 on their home field.

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Utah leads the all-time series 59-34-4, but BYU has won each of the last three meetings, including 24-21 last year. The Utes are 4.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 48.5 in the latest BYU vs. Utah odds. BYU is 6-2 against the spread this season, while Utah is 7-1 versus the line. Before making any Utah vs. BYU picks, check out the BYU vs. Utah predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

BYU vs. Utah odds

BYU vs. Utah spread Utah -4.5 BYU vs. Utah over/under 48.5 points BYU vs. Utah money line Utah -182, BYU +162 BYU vs. Utah picks See picks at SportsLine BYU vs. Utah streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Top BYU vs. Utah predictions

After simulating BYU vs. Utah 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 48.5 points. The Over has hit in each of the last three BYU games. It has also hit in six of the last 10 Utah games. The Utes have the second-highest scoring team in the Big 12 Conference, averaging 38.9 points per game. BYU, meanwhile, is eighth at 32.4.

The model projects that BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier will throw for 220 yards and one touchdown. He has thrown for 1,750 yards and 12 touchdowns against four interceptions. Utah quarterback Devon Dampier is projected to throw for more than 230 yards and two touchdowns. For the season, Dampier has thrown for 1,876 yards and 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

The computer is calling for 50 combined points as the Over is the value side 54% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make BYU vs. Utah picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Utah vs. BYU, and which side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 80-77 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 10 on a 80-77 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites.